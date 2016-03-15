Flames 7, Blues 4

CALGARY, Alberta -- Michael Frolik scored three goals and the Calgary Flames ended a St. Louis Blues winning streak at six games with a 7-4 victory on Monday.

It was the first win for Calgary (29-35-5) against St. Louis (41-21-9) in seven contests and prevented their visitors from taking over top spot in the Western Conference’s Central Division.

Two of Frolik’s goals were shorthanded and the third was an empty netter in the final minute. His second goal came on a breakaway with 3:11 left in the third period.

Sean Monahan with two plus an assist, Joe Colborne and Mark Giordano also scored for Calgary.

Paul Stastny with two, Scottie Upshall and Kevin Shattenkirk replied for St. Louis.

Shattenkirk scored on the power play at 3:28 of the third and Stastny went five-hole to make it 5-4 with 6:24 remaining. A too-many-men penalty gave St. Louis a late power play.

The Blues remain tied with Dallas Stars with 91 points. Dallas had a game in hand and 12 remaining in the regular season.

Joni Ortio made 31 stops in Calgary’s goal.

Blues goalie Jake Allen suffered his first loss in six games and first in three career games against Calgary and was pulled after Monahan’s second goal of the second period and replaced by Anders Nilsson.

The teams exchanged goals nine seconds apart midway through the first period.

Colborne scored for Calgary at 10:24 when a dump-in ricocheted off the corner boards and out to him in front of a vacated net. Right after the faceoff, Upshall beat the Flames defense to a dump-in and roofed the puck over Ortio’s shoulder at 10:33.

Stastny gave the Blues the lead at 12:14. Ortio kicked a shot aside, but it went off the referee Frederick L‘Ecuyer’s skate, and Stastny had an empty net.

Frolik scored on a short-handed breakaway at 16:42 of the first period to tie the game again.

Monahan got the first of Calgary’s three second-period goals at 5:13 with a wrister over Allen’s glove. Giordano’s shot from the point made it through a crowd to make it 4-2 on the power play at 11:03.

Monahan scored again at 13:37 when a long pass from Dougie Hamilton sent him in on a breakaway from the blue line, and he beat Allen through the pads.

NOTES: LW Alexander Steen (upper body), LW Steve Ott (hamstring) and G Brian Elliott (lower body) were out with injuries for the Blues. ... St. Louis’ healthy scratches were RW Dmitrij Jaskin and D Robert Bortuzzo. ... For the Flames, D T.J. Brodie (upper body) and C Sam Bennett (upper body) both missed their second straight game. ... Calgary’s lone healthy scratch was G Niklas Backstrom, the 38-year-old who has yet to play since arriving from the Minnesota Wild at the Feb. 29 trade deadline. ... St. Louis D Kevin Shattenkirk is scheduled to play his 400th NHL game Wednesday in Edmonton. It will be his 354th as a Blue. ... Flames C Mikael Backlund, who is in his seventh full season in the NHL, was three points away from matching his career high of 39 for one season entering the game. He had 10 goals in his past 18 games prior to Monday but hadn’t scored in 15 previous contests against St. Louis.