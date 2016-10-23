Perron's hat trick propels Blues past Flames 6-4

CALGARY, Alberta -- David Perron had his third career hat trick on Saturday night to lead the St. Louis Blues past the Calgary Flames 6-4.

Paul Stastny, Patrik Berglund and Alexander Steen also scored for the Blues (4-1-1).

Kris Versteeg with two, Micheal Ferland and Mark Giordano replied for the Flames, who rallied with two late goals. Calgary is struggling early in the season at 1-4-1.

Perron, who also had an assist, beat Chad Johnson for his third goal of the season with a nifty deke at 6:04 of the third to give St. Louis a 5-2 advantage.

Giordano's snap shot sparked the Flames midway through the third and Versteeg made it 5-4 with a shot from the point through a crowd with 4:54 remaining. Steen closed the scoring into an empty net with 39 seconds remaining.

Jake Allen made 22 saves in the St. Louis goal as his former teammate and Blues former No. 1 goaltender watched from the Calgary bench in place of Johnson, who faced 39 shots.

The Flames took one storyline away by giving their No. 1 goalie, Brian Elliott, the night off against his former club, who traded him to Calgary at the draft for a second-round choice.

Elliott was brought in to fix what was a problem position last season in Calgary, but he's 0-3 to start the season with a 4.72 goals-against average and a woeful .839 save percentage.

It took the Blues 6:04 to get to Johnson. Perron scored on a long redirection of a pass from Robby Fabbri for his first goal of the season.

The Flames struck quickly in the second period. Versteeg converted off a two-on-one with Troy Brouwer 2:21 into the period and Jake Allen misplayed Ferland's long, soft backhander 35 seconds after that.

Calgary's lead lasted four minutes as the Blues began a three-goal spree to grab a 4-2 lead after two periods.

Perron flipped his own rebound over Johnson at 6:22. Stastny tipped in Steen's pass in the slot on the power play at 12:08 and Berglund tapped in a goal from the edge of the net to finish some nice play by Nail Yakupov at 18:16.

The Blues return home from a three-game road trip through western Canada to host the Flames again Tuesday. It will be second game of a back-to-back trip for the Flames, who next play in Chicago on Monday.

NOTES: LW Jaden Schwartz made his season debut for the Blues. He missed the first four games after sustaining an elbow injury in training camp. Injuries limited Schwartz to 33 regular-season games and eight goals in 2015-16 after back-to-back 20-plus goal seasons. ... C Jori Lehtera (upper body) is day-to-day for the Blues. Healthy scratches were RW Ty Rattie, D Robert Bortuzzo and LW Magnus Paajarvi. ... Flames' 2016 first-round pick LW Matthew Tkachuk, 18, was a healthy scratch. The sixth overall selection has played five games and is allowed nine before Calgary must decide whether to keep him or return him to his junior team. ... Other healthy scratches for Calgary were: D Nicklas Grossmann and D Brett Kulak. ... The Flames have no injuries to report.