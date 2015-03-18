Blues blank Flames

CALGARY, Alberta -- The St. Louis Blues are rounding into form for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

They’re starting to dominate at both ends of the ice at the right time of the season in their quest to finally claim a Stanley Cup.

A 4-0 win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night not only puts the Blues in sole possession of top spot in the Central Division -- plus they’re holding a couple of games in hand on a Nashville Predators -- but they’ve posted consecutive shutout victories to kick off a six-game road swing. Goalie Brian Elliott’s fifth shutout of the season is also the 21st of his time in St. Louis, a franchise record.

“It’s pretty cool,” Elliott, whose career started with the Ottawa Senators, said after his 25-save performance. “I’ve not been here for that long and I never thought I’d be in St. Louis. It’s pretty cool to be at the top there right now. It has a lot to do with how our team has played the past four years. Great attention to detail and guys sacrificing in front of me, blocking shots like you saw tonight.”

The Blues didn’t need many shots blocked for Elliott, whose best saves came during a second-period flurry shortly after his team took the lead at the Scotiabank Saddledome, but he was perfect for a team that’s also blanked the opposition in three of four outings.

“Our goaltending has really been the story for the last 10 days or so,” Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said. “These guys have given us a chance to win every night and it’s a really good sign. Tonight is really a team effort across the board, special teams, five-on-five play, our defensive zone coverage. We had a lot of good stuff going today but more important, I think the guys really battled hard at the end for the goalie.”

They provided more than enough offense beforehand, too, putting down the hammer in the third period with goals by center Jori Lehtera and left winger Alexander Steen, who also opened the scoring.

The Flames simply had no answer against a Blues team which improved to 45-20-5.

“Hitch talks a lot about ‘I don’t care if you win or lose, it’s how you win or lose,'” Elliott said. “If you play your game the wins will take care of themselves eventually. We definitely want to be playing that St. Louis Blues hockey, grinding down low, really taking care of business in the offensive zone and that’s usually our best defense. We potted some goals tonight so that’s an example of how you kind of wear teams down.”

Center David Backes added an empty-net goal to conclude a three-point night.

The Flames, who lost two straight to fall to 38-27-5, tumbled outside of a playoff position. They’re tied in points with the Los Angeles Kings for third in the Pacific Division, but the Kings have a game in hand. Calgary is also one point back of the Winnipeg Jets for the second wild card spot.

”We have to battle back,“ Flames coach Bob Hartley said. ”No one will give us their spot. We’ll have to earn it. We knew it right from the start. We faced adversity, we battled all year, so we will not change.

“I have all the faith in the world in my players, it’s a great group, and I know one thing, we can count on them battling to the end. That’s our goal.”

The Flames do have four more games on their current homestand, all against teams sitting outside a playoff spot, so all is not lost provided they pull out of their little swoon.

“All you can do is win as many games as you can until the end,” said goalie Jonas Hiller, who made 22 saves in the loss. “I think that has to be the goal, no matter if you look at the standings or not. We know if you want to have a chance to be in, we have to win our fair share. I don’t think the answer is looking at the standings every day and worrying about it. We have to come and be ready to play. I thought we played an OK game, but they were just better.”

NOTES: Flames LW Michael Ferland drew into the lineup on the fourth line with LW Brandon Bollig simply to give the team some size to go up against the bigger Blues. ... St. Louis D Barret Jackman was a healthy scratch, missing a game for the first time this season. The Blues have a deep crew of defensemen, including a couple of up-and-comers in D Robert Bortuzzo and D Petteri Lindbohm, so the plan is to give them all some action in anticipation of the playoffs. ... Flames C Mikael Backlund celebrated his 26th birthday, and saw the longest point-scoring streak of his career, eight games, come to an end. He collected three goals and nine points in the stretch. ... A couple of players celebrated milestone games. Blues C Paul Stastny skated in his 600th NHL game, while Flames D Kris Russell skated in game No. 500.