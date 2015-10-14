Parayko’s first two goals guide Blues past Flames

CALGARY, Alberta -- Growing up in St. Albert, Alberta, defenseman Colton Parayko dreamed about one day scoring against the Calgary Flames.

Not only did the rookie 22-year-old blue-liner score, but he added a second goal that stood up as the game-winner, leading his St. Louis Blues to a 4-3 victory over the Flames on Tuesday in front of 18,632 fans at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

“It’s a pretty cool experience,” Parayko said. “Obviously, I’ve been saying I’ve been dreaming of it as a kid in every interview. It’s tough to describe almost. One of the coolest parts is that my parents and brothers and sisters were in town, so they got to watch that and experience it with me as well.”

Since St. Albert is located just outside Edmonton, Parayko grew up as an Oilers fan.

“I didn’t cheer for (the Flames) because I was out of Edmonton,” said Parayko, who will get the chance to face the Oilers on Saturday when St. Louis plays in Edmonton. “The Battle of Alberta is pretty big. I was more on the Edmonton side.”

Blues right winger Troy Brouwer, who had a goal and an assist against the Flames, was impressed with the composure that Parayko scored in just his third NHL game and first in his home province.

“Awesome, I remember mine,” Brouwer said. “Not nearly as exciting as that, but it was good for him to get a couple goals tonight and get some confidence. We’re putting a lot of pressure on him, a lot of responsibility on him, and he’s doing a great job.”

Right winger Scottie Upshall also scored for the Blues (2-1-0), while goaltender Brian Elliott made 15 saves to record his second win of the season.

Left winger Mason Raymond, center Jiri Hudler and right winger David Jones all scored for the Flames (1-2-0), while defenseman Dennis Wideman and right winger Michael Frolik chipped in with two assists each.

“We can’t be playing 40-minute games,” said a disappointed Raymond after Calgary fell to 0-2-0 on home ice. “If we want to play well in games against teams like them, we need to be prepared all night.”

Calgary goalie Jonas Hiller stopped 24 of the 28 shots he faced.

The Flames trailed 4-2 after two periods before Jones took a pass from Frolik and beat Elliott with a shot to the top corner at 1:42 of the third, but Calgary could not find an equalizing goal.

“We battled back in the third,” Flames coach Bob Hartley said. “I thought that we did lots of good things, but (the Blues) capitalized on their chances.”

Despite being outshot 14-7 in the first period, the Flames jumped out to a 2-1 lead thanks to power-play goals by Raymond and Hudler.

Raymond opened the scoring at 1:14 when he finished off a great three-way passing play by tapping a perfect feed from Wideman in behind Elliott. Frolik also drew an assist on the play for his first point as a Flame.

The Blues tied things up at 16:46 when Upshall shoveled a rebound in between Hiller’s legs.

The Flames regained their one-goal lead 45 seconds later when Hudler one-timed a cross-crease pass from left winger Johnny Gaudreau past Elliott.

Undeterred, St. Louis kept pouring on the pressure in the second and were rewarded with a breakaway goal by Brouwer at 2:49 followed by a power-play marker by Parayko at 4:47 that gave the Blues their first lead of the game.

“We needed to get ourselves back in the game,” Brouwer said. “We needed to get some confidence and pucks moving forward. We were a little bit sloppy, bad execution in the first period that led to a couple goals against.”

With just 31.5 seconds remaining before the second intermission, another point shot by Parayko found its way past Hiller and into the net to put the Blues up 4-2.

St. Louis defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk and Calgary right winger Lance Bouma both left the game in the second period with lower-body injuries and didn’t return for the third.

NOTES: The Flames dropped each of the teams’ four most recent meetings before Tuesday, including all three last season, games in which they were outscored 12-2. ... RW Scottie Upshall made his debut with the Blues, playing on a line with C David Backes and LW Dmitrij Jaskin. ... A spot opened up in the St. Louis lineup for Upshall after rookie C Robby Fabbri was diagnosed with a concussion earlier in the week. Fabbri took an elbow to the head in the first period of the Blues’ 3-2 road loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, and he is out indefinitely. ... The Flames stuck with the same lineup they went with Saturday when they beat the Canucks 3-2 in overtime in Vancouver. ... St. Louis scratched C Scott Gomez and D Robert Bortuzzo, while G Joni Ortio and C Josh Jooris were healthy scratches for Calgary.