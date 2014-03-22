Preview: Blues at Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers have been flexing their muscles as they attempt to strengthen their position for a postseason berth. The streaking Flyers vie for their fifth consecutive victory on Saturday afternoon, when the powerhouse St. Louis Blues pay a visit to the City of Brotherly Love. “If I was in the East, I’d be really nervous to play them,” said Blues coach Ken Hitchcock, who also guided Philadelphia for four years before being fired early in the 2006-07 season. “... They are going to be a bear in the playoffs.”

Wayne Simmonds continued his torrid stretch with his second two-goal performance in three games as Philadelphia skated to a 4-2 triumph over Dallas on Thursday. St. Louis wasn’t as fortunate as it suffered its first regulation loss (20-1-2) to a Central Division rival in a 4-0 setback to Chicago. As for Hitchcock, he will be coaching his first game in Philadelphia since he took over in St. Louis in 2011-12.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), CSN (Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE BLUES (47-15-7): Ryan Miller tasted defeat in regulation for the first time since being acquired from Buffalo, falling to 7-1-1 after yielding all four goals on 27 shots before making an early exit. Miller hopes for a better result on Saturday and will have a different look as his plain white mask has been replaced in favor of something more creative. His new mask features a large Blue Note and a Gibson Les Paul guitar played by Jimmy Page of the legendary group Led Zeppelin.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (37-25-7): Claude Giroux is riding a five-game point streak while collecting five goals and 10 assists in his last 10 contests. While the captain isn’t publicly saying as much, many of his teammates have noticed a hop in his step since being omitted from Team Canada for the Sochi Winter Games. “Maybe not getting picked for the Olympic team, I think that was kind of a shot to the heart,” Matt Read said. “Since then, he’s proven he’s one of the best players in the NHL. It’s fun to watch him every night, he (always) does something amazing.”

OVERTIME

1. Philadelphia G Steve Mason made 33 saves against the Stars to improve to 9-2-1 in his last 12 decisions. He is just 5-6-2 with a 2.82 goals-against average in his career versus St. Louis.

2. The teams haven’t met since C T.J. Oshie scored as the Blues posted a 4-2 win in Philadelphia on Oct. 22, 2011.

3. St. Louis’ Carlo Colaiacovo is expected to replace fellow D Ian Cole in the lineup on Saturday. Colaiacovo hasn’t played since March 9.

PREDICTION: Blues 3, Flyers 1