Preview: Blues at Flyers

The St. Louis Blues seek their season high-tying fourth consecutive victory when they visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday. Each of the triumphs during St. Louis’ three-game streak have been by one goal, including Saturday’s 3-2 victory over visiting Calgary.

The Blues posted four straight victories from Oct. 13-18, scoring four goals in each triumph. Philadelphia is riding a point streak that reached three games (2-0-1) with Saturday’s 3-2 shootout loss at Columbus. The Flyers rallied to earn a point as Scott Laughton and Jakub Voracek scored third-period goals to force extra time. Philadelphia has gone 7-2-2 during a stretch that includes a 4-2 triumph at St. Louis on Dec. 10.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE BLUES (20-10-4): St. Louis recalled right wing Jordan Caron and defenseman Joel Edmundson from Chicago of the American Hockey League and assigned blue-liner Petteri Lindbohm to the Wolves. Caron, who was signed as a free agent over the summer, has yet to make his Blues debut but has recorded 12 goals and 16 assists in 153 NHL games with Boston and Colorado. The 22-year-old Edmundson appeared in 23 contests with St. Louis earlier this season - his first in the league, registering two assists and 20 penalty minutes.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (14-12-7): Defenseman Luke Schenn returned to the lineup Saturday after missing five games with an upper-body injury and posted a plus-1 rating in 18 minutes of ice time. Philadelphia has been racking up the points at home lately, going 4-1-3 in its last eight at Wells Fargo Center and winning the last two. Voracek has scored two goals in his last three games after netting one in his first 30 contests.

OVERTIME

1. The Blues were outscored 7-2 in their last two visits to Philadelphia - both losses.

2. Philadelphia C Claude Giroux is the fifth-longest tenured captain in team history behind Bobby Clarke, Dave Poulin, Eric Lindros and Ed Van Impe.

3. St. Louis RW Vladimir Tarasenko has scored a goal in five straight games and seven of his last eight, blanked only in the first meeting with Philadelphia during that span.

PREDICTION: Blues 5, Flyers 2