The Philadelphia Flyers have been downright stingy at home of late and hope to continue the trend Monday, when they host the St. Louis Blues. Philadelphia has allowed just one goal in each of its last three contests at Wells Fargo Center, including Saturday's 1-0 overtime loss to Los Angeles that dropped the club to 1-0-1 on its five-game homestand.

The Flyers have earned at least one point in five of their last six overall contests (4-1-1) but are only two ahead of Toronto for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. St. Louis, which lost Robby Fabbri for the season to an ACL injury in his left knee, is just 8-13-1 on the road this season but is looking forward to getting away from home, where it has lost five of its last six contests. The Blues, who are kicking off a five-game road trip, suffered a 4-1 home loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday to remain two points behind Calgary for the second wild card in the West. Patrik Berglund scored the lone goal in the setback to end his six-game drought and recorded an assist on Dec. 28 as St. Louis posted a 6-3 home victory over Philadelphia.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network, TVAS, CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE BLUES (25-22-5): Fabbri, who has recorded 11 goals and 18 assists in 51 games this season, suffered his knee injury in the first period of Saturday's contest. The 21-year-old forward, who went 16 games without a goal after registering his first career hat trick in the first meeting with Philadelphia, was on the receiving end of a check by Pittsburgh's Carter Rowney along the boards in front of the Blues' bench and was helped off the ice and to the locker room. Defenseman Colton Parayko set up the team's goal against the Penguins, giving him four points in his last two games and 22 assists on the season - two shy of the total from his 2015-16 rookie campaign.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (26-20-7): Claude Giroux is second on the team with 41 points but has recorded only three over his last eight contests. The 29-year-old captain has been a force with the man advantage this season, as his 22 power-play points put him one behind Pittsburgh's Phil Kessel for first in the NHL - and one ahead of teammate Brayden Schenn. All-Star Game MVP Wayne Simmonds has gone three games without a point but likely will eclipse the 200 mark in both career goals and assists this season, as he needs eight tallies and 10 assists to reach the plateaus.

OVERTIME

1. The Flyers are 16-for-18 on the penalty kill over their last six contests.

2. After learning the extent of Fabbri's injury, St. Louis recalled LWs Kenny Agostino and Magnus Paajarvi from Chicago of the American Hockey League.

3. Philadelphia is 11-2-2 in its last 15 home contests overall and 7-0-2 in its last nine against visitors from the West.

PREDICTION: Flyers 3, Blues 2