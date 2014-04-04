Blues 1, Flyers 0 (SO): T.J. Oshie scored in the first round for his NHL-leading ninth shootout goal and Ryan Miller recorded his first shutout in over two years as host St. Louis improved to 12-3-1 in its last 16 games.

Miller (31 saves) extended his right pad to deny Jakub Voracek at the doorstep late in overtime before Oshie slowly skated in and backhanded the puck past Ray Emery to open the bonus format. Miller made a right-pad save on Vincent Lecavalier and denied Flyers captain Claude Giroux with his glove before defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk wired a shot off the left post and into the net to end the contest.

Miller recorded his 29th career shutout and first since March 21, 2012 while with Buffalo as the Blues secured their 51st victory of the season to tie the 1999-2000 team for the most in franchise history. St. Louis also moved within one point of Boston in the race for the Presidents’ Trophy.

Emery (28 saves) registered his 16th career shutout and second this season for the Flyers, who have lost four of five (1-2-2) and reside one point behind the New York Rangers for second place in the Metropolitan Division. By spanning past regulation, Philadelphia prevented Pittsburgh from clinching the division title.

Miller denied the Flyers on a 2-on-0 rush early in the first period before making a stellar glove save on rookie Michael Raffl’s bid from the doorstep. St. Louis defenseman Alex Pietrangelo nearly snapped the scoreless tie in the waning moments of the second session, but his blast hit the post.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Giroux was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Month after collecting 21 points in March. ... Philadelphia’s Kimmo Timonen sat out after taking a puck to the face in Sunday’s shootout loss to Boston. Fellow D Erik Gustafsson was inserted into the lineup for the first time since Feb. 27. ... Miller improved to 2-5-1 in his last nine appearances versus the Flyers.