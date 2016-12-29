Fabbri scores hat trick in Blues' win vs. Flyers

ST. LOUIS -- David Perron and Scottie Upshall scored 1:20 apart in the third period and Robby Fabbri recorded his first hat trick of his career to carry the St. Louis Blues to a 6-3 win Wednesday night over the Philadelphia Flyers.

A power-play goal by Brayden Schenn had put the Flyers ahead 3-2 at 4:13 of the third period. It was the first power-play goal by the Flyers in their last seven games and came with 23 seconds left in a hooking penalty to Dmitrij Jaskin, ending a streak of 17 consecutive power plays without a goal for the Flyers.

The lead lasted for just 1:40, however, before the Blues responded with their first goals in the third period in their last five games.

Perron deflected a shot by Colton Parayko at 5:53 of the third period, his 10th goal of the season, before Upshall was able to score the go-ahead goal when he also deflected a shot, this one from Joel Edmundson, past goalie Steve Mason.

Fabbri scored his second goal of the game at 15:01 of the period to give the Blues the two-goal lead and then completed his hat trick with an empty net goal. The Blues scored on each of their first three shots on goal in the period.

The rally allowed backup goalie Carter Hutton to win his first game since Nov. 3. He had gone 0-3-2 in five games since that last victory.

The Flyers tied the game 4:32 into the second period when Nick Cousins tipped in a shot that deflected off Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson past Hutton. The Blues challenged that the play was offside but the goal was allowed to stand after a video review.

A perfect passing play from Schenn to Travis Konecny to Wayne Simmonds resulted in the first goal for the Flyers at 3:25 of the first period, with Simmonds getting the easy tap in from the edge of the Blues' goal.

The Blues responded with a pair of power-play goals to take a 2-1 lead at the end of the first period. Kevin Shattenkirk scored at 15:01 of the first period off a pass from Alexander Steen before Fabbri scored the go-ahead goal with just 12 seconds left in the period.

The Blues had received only three power-play chances combined in their previous four games. It was their first game with multiple power-play goals since Dec. 1, a span of 12 games.

NOTES: The Flyers welcomed two players back to the lineup after each missed a significant number of games. D Nick Schultz played for the first time since Nov. 11 after sitting out 21 games as a healthy scratch while C Sean Couturier returned after missing the team's 16 games since Nov. 22 because of a lower-body injury. ... The Blues activated C Paul Stastny from injured reserve. Because of the extended Christmas break, he missed only one game with an upper-body injury. ... D Kevin Shattenkirk played in his 400th career game with the Blues. ... The Blues began a six-game homestand, the longest of the season, while the Flyers opened a three-game trip that will continue Friday at San Jose. ... The Blues will host Nashville the same evening.