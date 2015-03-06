Third-period spree carries Flyers past Blues

PHILADELPHIA -- The finish is usually more important than the start. The Philadelphia Flyers proved that Thursday night.

The Flyers allowed a first-period goal to the St. Louis Blues and still trailed 1-0 near the midpoint of the third period. Philadelphia finally broke through on a goal by defenseman Michael Del Zotto, then took the lead less than two minutes later on a Wayne Simmonds tally en route to a 3-1 victory.

Ten minutes from what could have been a crushing defeat, the Flyers instead earned a much-needed win to stay alive in the race for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

“We were playing good hockey all night. You’re not always going to score in the first minute of the game,” Simmonds said. “Sometimes you’ve just got to stick to the structure and keep chugging along. We knew eventually we’d put the puck in the back of the net, and we did.”

Simmonds’ goal was a result of both patience and skill. Flyers right winger Matt Read held the puck above the right circle and skated patiently, avoiding Blues defenders and looking for just the right time to pass to defenseman Mark Streit.

Streit did some skating and waiting of his own before finding a seam to slip the puck to Simmonds, who quickly redirected the puck past Blues goalie Brian Elliott for the lead. Simmonds recorded his 26th goal of the season.

“We stuck with our game plan and played the system pretty well,” Streit said. “They’re a really good team, and you’ve got to be patient. We stuck with it, created a lot, got some good chances, and then it paid off in the last period.”

For a while, it looked as if it wouldn’t be Philadelphia’s night.

St. Louis center Jaden Schwartz notched his 21st goal of the season at 12:52 of the first period. The tally was set up by third-year Blues right winger Vladimir Tarasenko, who intercepted a cross-ice pass by Streit that was intended for Flyers center Claude Giroux. Tarasenko fed the puck to Schwartz, who ripped a shot over goalie Steve Mason’s left side to put the Blues ahead 1-0.

“I was coming down the wide side. I don’t know if the Flyers saw me coming or not,” Schwartz said. “Tarasenko made a great pass to me. It was quick, on a neutral-zone transition.”

The Blues entered the night with one of the league’s best records (28-4-2) when scoring the first goal of the game, and as the game wore on, it appeared the lone goal might hold up.

Philadelphia had several chances in the second period but came up empty, as Elliott made several solid saves, including one on Flyers center Ryan White midway through the second period. Elliott and Mason each finished with 28 saves.

“I felt good the whole game,” Elliott said. “When you give up chances like we did, it just takes its toll. ... It’s inevitable something’s going to happen. It’s unfortunate, but we have another game coming up here (at Toronto on Saturday), so we’ve got to put together 60 minutes.”

Flyers left winger Michael Raffl added an empty-net goal with just over a minute to play to seal the 3-1 win.

Philadelphia, which wrapped up a three-game homestand, heads on the road for a Saturday afternoon game at Boston.

NOTES: The teams met for the first time this season. They meet again next Thursday in St. Louis to complete their two-game season series. ... Last season, the Blues and Flyers split their series, with each team winning its home game. ... Flyers D Nicklas Grossmann, who missed Tuesday’s overtime loss to Calgary due to a head injury, remained out of the lineup Thursday and is listed as day-to-day. ... Flyers RW Zac Rinaldo, a healthy scratch at times, was back in the lineup to help counter the physical Blues. Philadelphia C Vinny Lecavalier, who has not scored a goal in his last 21 games, was a healthy scratch. ... Blues D Zybnek Michalek, who joined the team after a trade with Arizona at the trade deadline Monday, remained out because of an upper-body injury. Fellow deadline acquisition C Olli Jokinen also was scratched, as were Blues D Chris Butler and LW Chris Porter.