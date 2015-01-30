Preview: Blues at Hurricanes

The St. Louis Blues attempt to extend their season-high point streak to 10 games when they visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday. St. Louis improved to 8-0-1 since falling in regulation at Anaheim on Jan. 2 by posting a 5-4 shootout victory on Thursday over Nashville. All-Star defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk scored the decisive goal in the fourth round of the bonus format as the Blues concluded a 6-0-1 homestand with their third straight triumph but lost centers Patrik Berglund and Jori Lehtera to upper-body injuries.

Carolina also enters with a three-game winning streak after topping Tampa Bay 4-2 on Tuesday. Captain Eric Staal and All-Star blue-liner Justin Faulk each recorded a goal and an assist as the Hurricanes improved to 7-2-1 this month. Carolina looks to avenge a 5-4 shootout loss at St. Louis on Jan. 10 as it squandered 3-1 and 4-3 leads before T.J. Oshie netted the lone goal of the bonus format.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), SportSouth (Carolina)

ABOUT THE BLUES (30-13-4): St. Louis bid farewell to Martin Brodeur, who announced his retirement Thursday after going 3-3-0 with one shutout and a 2.87 goals-against average in seven contests with the club. The 42-year-old, who is the NHL’s all-time leader in wins (691) and shutouts (125), will remain with the Blues as he was named senior adviser to general manager Doug Armstrong. “This is a great day for me,” said Brodeur, who dropped the ceremonial puck before Thursday’s game. “I‘m excited to start a new chapter in my hockey career. This is something I’ve been thinking about for a long time. This is going to be a great challenge for me.”

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (17-25-5): Carolina hopes Anton Khudobin’s turnaround continues Friday as the 28-year-old vies for his seventh consecutive victory. Khudobin began the season with an 0-8-2 record despite allowing fewer than three goals on four occasions. The native of Kazakhstan has been even better during his winning streak, however, limiting opponents to two tallies or fewer in each contest. Staal has posted back-to-back two-point performances and scored six goals over his last eight games.

OVERTIME

1. Blues captain David Backes has collected seven goals and eight assists during his eight-game point streak.

2. Like his brother, Hurricanes C Jordan Staal enters Friday’s contest with back-to-back two-point efforts.

3. C Marcel Goc made his debut with St. Louis after being acquired from Pittsburgh on Tuesday, registering one shot and winning 13-of-18 faceoffs in 12:56 of ice time.

PREDICTION: Blues 4, Hurricanes 1