Blues 3, Hurricanes 2 (SO): All-Star defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk scored the decisive shootout goal for the second straight night as visiting St. Louis posted its fourth consecutive victory.

Neither team was able to convert in the first round of the bonus format and Chris Terry hit the crossbar with a backhander on Carolina’s second attempt before Shattenkirk beat Cam Ward low to the stick side. Jake Allen proceeded to deny Hurricanes captain Eric Staal as the Blues completed a sweep of the two-game season series.

Ryan Reaves and captain David Backes scored in regulation while Allen made 26 saves for St. Louis, which extended its season-high point streak to 10 games (9-0-1). Carolina blue-liners Ryan Murphy and All-Star Justin Faulk tallied while Ward stopped all 29 shots he faced in relief of Anton Khudobin, who yielded two goals on three shots.

St. Louis got to Khudobin early, scoring twice in the first 3:25 of the contest to chase the netminder. Steve Ott made a backhand pass from the end boards that Reaves buried from low in the left faceoff circle at 1:48 and Backes beat Khudobin with a one-timer from the top of the right circle to double the lead.

Faulk halved the deficit midway through the first period, firing a wrist shot from the right point that got past a screened Allen. Carolina pulled even during a power play with 5:41 left in the second as Murphy’s one-timer from the blue line deflected off Backes’ stick and into the net.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Shattenkirk also scored the decisive shootout goal in the fourth round against Nashville on Thursday. ... The Hurricanes had their three-game winning streak snapped and fell to 7-2-2 this month. ... Backes has collected eight goals and eight assists during his nine-game point streak. ... Blues C T.J. Oshie, who entered with the second-best success rate in shootouts among active players at 54.7 percent, lifted a backhander over the net in the first round to fall to 29-for-54. ... Ward fell to 11-29 lifetime in the bonus format.