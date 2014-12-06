Preview: Blues at Islanders

Jaroslav Halak looks to extend his club-record 11-game winning streak when the New York Islanders host his former team in the St. Louis Blues on Saturday afternoon. Halak, who has yielded just 14 goals during his torrid stretch, spent three-plus seasons with the Blues before being shuffled to both Buffalo and Washington in March. Halak has found a home in New York, which posted its seventh consecutive victory at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum and 13th in 15 contests overall with a 2-1 triumph over Ottawa on Thursday.

“It’s always nice, but I would say I‘m not here to chase any records or anything,” said Halak, who made 20 saves against the Senators to best the mark previously held by Hall-of-Famer Billy Smith. New York has dropped three straight and five of six to St. Louis, which saw Martin Brodeur turn aside 20 shots in his season debut in a 4-3 setback to Nashville on Thursday. The four-time Vezina Trophy winner said he felt well in his first action since April 13 after signing a one-year deal on Tuesday.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), MSG Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE BLUES (16-8-2): Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice against the Predators and has collected four goals in as many games to continue his torrid season. The 22-year-old Russian also tallied twice in St. Louis’ last visit to Long Island - a 4-3 shootout win on Jan. 25. Jaden Schwartz also found the net versus Nashville after being held off the scoresheet in four consecutive contests.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (19-7-0): Brock Nelson scored in his second straight game on Thursday to extend his team lead to 12 and tied captain John Tavares with his 23rd point. Casey Cizikas’ go-ahead tally in the third period gave him five points (two goals, three assists) in his last five contests. Records and statistics aside, all is not completely well in New York as it placed Travis Hamonic on injured reserve while fellow defensemen Johnny Boychuk and Lubomir Visnovsky are nursing upper-body injuries.

OVERTIME

1. New York, which has won 10 games at home this season, posted a 13-19-9 record in its own building last camaign.

2. The Blues host the Islanders on Friday to complete the 2014-15 series between the clubs.

3. New York is 12-1-0 in games decided by one goal this season.

PREDICTION: Blues 3, Islanders 2