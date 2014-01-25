Shattenkirk gives Blues shootout win

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- If the St. Louis Blues finally raise the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history this June, players and coaches probably will look back on Saturday as the day they realized they were in the midst of a charmed season.

Center T.J. Oshie forced overtime with the game-tying goal with 26.7 seconds left in the third period, a potential winning goal by the New York Islanders was overturned in overtime and Blues defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk scored the decisive goal in the shootout to lift St. Louis to a 4-3 victory at Nassau Coliseum.

“It was a great rollercoaster of emotions today, without a doubt,” Shattenkirk said. “We just stuck with it. We didn’t really quit on this game. We could have easily done that.”

The Blues fell behind, 2-0, in the first period, trailed, 3-2, for more than 35 minutes and appeared headed for a hard-luck loss until Oshie scored about a minute after goaltender Jaroslav Halak was pulled.

St. Louis outshot the Islanders, 14-7, in the third period, but missed at least two point-blank chances.

Midway through the third, left winger Alexander Steen’s shot bounced off the stick of Islanders goaltender Kevin Poulin, who was leaning the wrong way, and hit the right post.

A few minutes later, Oshie’s shot ricocheted off both posts but bounced into the blue area and out of the goalmouth.

“The bench was up four times thinking we’d scored and then it’s not (a goal),” Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said. “We spent the whole third period dialing upstairs (and asking), ‘Did that one go in? Did that one go in?'”

A replay wound up saving the Blues in overtime.

With 1:15 to play, Islanders left winger Thomas Vanek appeared to tip in a shot from center John Tavares. The Islanders immediately celebrated, but the goal was overturned because Vanek appeared to kick the puck in the goal.

“The guys on the ice were saying that he did seem to kick it,” Shattenkirk said. “From our angle, you can’t really tell. But you never know in those situations; when they call it a goal, they need a lot of evidence to overturn it. And we were lucky enough that they did.”

Halak (33 saves) and Poulin each turned back the first shots of the shootout before Vanek and Steen swapped goals. Tavares was wide of the net on the Islanders’ third shot and Shattenkirk beat Poulin with a wrister to give the Blues a memorable win that might pay dividends come May and June.

“You’re going to have these moments come playoff time and I think the team that can stay composed and get back to play the right way is the team that’s going to be able to win a couple tough games,” Shattenkirk said.

“We’re going to be a much better team coming out of these games with resiliency.”

Right winger Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice for the Blues (35-11-5), who haven’t reached the Stanley Cup Finals since 1970, when St. Louis lost in the title round for the third straight season.

“We have to create our own destiny, without a doubt,” Shattenkirk said. “I think when you work hard and you work in the right way, you get some bounces like this.”

The bounces were difficult to accept for the Islanders, who lost consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 12-17.

New York (21-25-8) is 12-6-1 in its last 19 games but will remain at least seven points behind in the race for the final wild card in the Eastern Conference.

“I thought it was a terrible call,” Vanek said of the overtime overturn. “I don’t know if it’s who we are. If that’s Pittsburgh or a top team, that’s maybe a goal.”

Vanek and right winger Kyle Okposo scored in the first period for the Islanders, who blew a two-goal lead for the second time in as many games and the ninth time this season.

The Islanders are only 6-4-4 in games in which they have opened a 2-0 lead. In addition, Oshie’s goal marked the fourth time this year the Islanders have allowed the game-tying goal in the final minute of regulation.

Right winger Matt Martin scored at the 3:58 mark of the second to give the Islanders a 3-2 lead.

Poulin made 32 saves.

NOTES: The visit to Nassau Coliseum was the Blues’ first since March 5, 2011. The Blues are one of six current or former Western Conference foes playing at Nassau Coliseum this year for the first time since 2010-11. The Islanders have already hosted Anaheim, Columbus, Phoenix, St. Louis and Vancouver and will welcome Colorado on Feb. 8. ... Islanders D Travis Hamonic was scratched for the seventh straight game because of concussion symptoms. He skated before the game for the first time since he was hurt in Dallas on Jan. 12. ... The Islanders also had two healthy scratches, LW Eric Boulton and D Radek Martinek. ... The Blues had three healthy scratches, D Carlo Colaiacovo, D Jordan Leopold and LW Magnus Paajarvi. ... Blues players and staff spent Friday’s off-day in New Haven, Conn., where they practiced at Yale in the afternoon before attending the Yale-Brown women’s hockey game in the evening. The game was a benefit in honor of Mandi Schwartz, the late sister of Blues C Jaden Schwartz, who played for Yale before she died of leukemia in 2011. Jaden Schwartz dropped the ceremonial first puck Friday.