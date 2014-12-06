Brodeur helps Blues rally to beat Islanders 6-4

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- Three birds flew high above the St. Louis Blues and the host New York Islanders during the second period of Saturday’s game. It wasn’t even close to the weirdest thing to happen during a rare matinee at Nassau Coliseum.

How does New Jersey Devils legend Martin Brodeur earning a win -- in relief -- as a member of the Blues sound?

Brodeur was credited with his first victory with the Blues, when he came off the bench to make 15 saves as St. Louis stormed back from a three-goal, first-period deficit to beat the Islanders 6-4 in front of a sellout crowd of 16,170 (and three birds).

Center Paul Stastny started the Blues’ comeback with a goal 2:36 into the second period and scored the game-winner with 6:34 left in the third. But the story Saturday was Brodeur, who played the first 21 seasons of his career and earned an NHL-record 688 wins while playing for the Devils a couple bridges away in Newark and East Rutherford.

“I didn’t come back not to win,” Brodeur said with a laugh. “That’s what I like to do. It’s all about winning. But get(ting) the first one is unexpected. It’s not like it’s a start or anything. But I’ll take it.”

Brodeur, who led the Devils to three Stanley Cups between 1995 and 2003, lost his job to Cory Schneider last year, when Brodeur completed a two-year contract. He didn’t retire and remained unsigned until Tuesday, when he signed a one-year deal with the Blues. He made his St. Louis debut the next night and took the loss as the Blues fell to Chicago 4-3.

Brodeur is expected to split time with Jake Allen while Brian Elliott recovers from a lower-body injury. He didn’t get the start Saturday in the Blues’ final game at Nassau Coliseum, but Brodeur got the call from coach Ken Hitchcock after the Islanders scored two goals against Allen in the final two minutes of the first period to take a 3-0 lead.

“When I looked at the schedule, (he said), ‘Hopefully I’ll get one more chance to play,'” Brodeur said. “Didn’t get the start. I was a little disappointed, so it’s kind of nice I was able to get in there and at least play this year in the final year of this building.”

Brodeur ended up earning his 24th win at the Coliseum, his most at any road venue. He won 23 games at Pittsburgh’s Mellon Arena. In addition, the win Saturday was his 52nd victory over the Islanders, his most against any opponent.

The Blues pulled within one goal -- center Patrik Berglund scored less than two minutes after Stastny -- before Brodeur even faced a shot in the second. Defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk tied the score with 7:26 left in the third, at which point Brodeur felt an extra surge of adrenaline run through his 42-year-old body.

“When we (tied it) up 3-3, I‘m like, ‘That’s my game now,'” Brodeur said. “There’s no escaping that. That’s why I play. These atmospheres, the feeling that I‘m feeling in there, it’s what I‘m looking for. And that’s why I was not ready to let go of the game.”

The Islanders took the lead in the final minute of the second, when center John Tavares weaved between a pair of Blues players and poked a rebound past Brodeur.

Center T.J. Oshie tied the game again with 4:51 to play. The Blues clamped down defensively following Statsny’s go-ahead goal and an insurance goal by right winger Vladimir Tarasenko with 2:28 left. Brodeur’s lone save of the final eight minutes came with 19 seconds left, when he gloved a slap shot by Islanders right winger Cal Clutterbuck.

“(At) 6-4, he makes a great save so they don’t get a crack at us with an empty net,” Hitchcock said.

The win was Brodeur’s first in relief since April 3, 2009.

“I‘m happy to be here,” Brodeur said. “I don’t know in a month where I‘m going to be, so I‘m excited to be back in the NHL and playing hockey.”

The Blues (17-8-2) avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season and momentarily moved into a tie for first place in the Central Division with Nashville, which hosted second-place Chicago later Saturday.

Centers Frans Nielsen and Ryan Strome and right winger Michael Grabner scored for the Islanders (19-8-0), who lost for just the third time in their last 16 games.

“We know we have to be a lot better than we were tonight,” Tavares said. “Giving up six goals is unacceptable.”

Goalie Jaroslav Halak made 34 saves as his team-record 11-game winning streak came to an end.

NOTES: Bobby Nystrom dropped the ceremonial first puck. He was the third Islanders legend honored with a “Mini-Locker Night” during the final season at Nassau Coliseum. Nystrom scored the winning goal in overtime of Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals on May 24, 1980, giving the Islanders the first of their four straight championships. ... The Islanders had a trio of healthy scratches: C Josh Bailey, C Cory Conacher and D Ryan Pulock, who was recalled from Bridgeport on Friday. ... The Blues finished 17-25-11-0 (wins-losses-ties-overtime losses) at Nassau Coliseum. ... The Blues scratched LW Alexander Steen (hand) as well as healthy D Ian Cole and LW Chris Porter.