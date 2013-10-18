Preview: Blues at Jets

The St. Louis Blues conclude their brief two-game road trip when they visit the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. St. Louis began the season with a five-game homestand during which it won the first four contests before falling to the San Jose Sharks in the finale. The Blues, who will have six days off after facing the Jets, got back in the win column Thursday as T.J. Oshie scored the lone shootout goal in a 3-2 triumph over the Blackhawks in Chicago.

St. Louis is expected to learn the fate of Maxim Lapierre, who will have an in-person hearing with the league Friday to determine the length of his suspension for his hit from behind on Sharks defenseman Dan Boyle. Lapierre began serving the ban by sitting out Thursday’s victory. Winnipeg may have to continue its six-game homestand without Evander Kane, who is questionable after suffering a leg injury during Wednesday’s practice.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), TSN (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE BLUES (5-1-0): Several milestones were reached in Thursday’s victory, as Oshie registered his 200th career point with an assist while defenseman Barret Jackman and captain David Backes appeared in their 650th and 500th games, respectively. Blue-liners Alex Pietrangelo (six), Jay Bouwmeester (four) and Kevin Shattenkirk have combined for 13 points - all assists. Chris Stewart (minus-2) and Brenden Morrow (minus-1) are the only Blues with a minus rating.

ABOUT THE JETS (3-4-0): Kane was hurt after getting tangled up with Anthony Peluso, who appeared to fall on Kane’s leg, but the injury proved not to be serious. “It turned out to be a day-to-day injury, not severe,” coach Claude Noel said. Right wing Chris Thorburn was placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury and center Patrice Cormier was recalled from St. John’s of the American Hockey League.

OVERTIME

1. Cormier made his NHL debut in 2010-11 and recorded a goal and an assist but failed to notch a point in 19 contests over the next two seasons.

2. St. Louis LW Alex Steen has scored five goals in six games this season after netting eight in 40 contests in 2012-13. Backes also has five tallies in six games after registering only six in 48 contests last campaign.

3. The Jets are 1-2-0 on their homestand, which concludes with games against Nashville on Sunday and Washington on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Blues 4, Jets 1