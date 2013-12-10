Preview: Blues at Jets

The St. Louis Blues look to cure their first-period woes and get back on track when they visit the rejuvenated Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. The Blues have been outscored 9-0 in the opening 20 minutes of their last three losses, posting their only victory in a four-game stretch against the struggling New York Islanders. “We have some soul-searching to do,” Blues center Patrik Berglund told the St. Louis Dispatch. “These starts against these good teams are just not acceptable.”

The Jets should be revved up to open the game as well, returning home from a 4-2-0 road trip as they try to climb back into a playoff position. Winnipeg, which gave up a late goal to lose 3-2 at St. Louis on Oct. 29, must improve both at home (7-6-3) and against Western Conference teams (6-10-3). It won’t help that left wing Evander Kane is expected to miss his fourth straight game with a lower-body injury.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), TSN (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE BLUES (19-6-3): Much of the success for St. Louis over the past couple of seasons has come via their hard-working style and strong checking, both of which have been lacking a bit the last few games. The Blues still stood second in the league in scoring (3.39) and on the power play (24.3) through Sunday while also placing high in goals against. Alex Steen leads the team in goals (20) and points (32) while captain David Backes and T.J. Oshie have been consistent forces.

ABOUT THE JETS (14-13-4): Winnipeg allowed only 13 goals during its six-game trek, surrendering five in a loss at Florida before responding with a 2-1 overtime triumph at Tampa Bay on Saturday. Bryan Little leads the way for the Jets with 27 points, including 19 in the last 19 games, and defenseman Dustin Byfuglien is next with 22. Blue-liner Keaton Ellerby, claimed off waivers earlier this season, was plus-4 on the recent trip with regular defensemen Zach Bogosian and Paul Postma still out with injuries.

OVERTIME

1. Winnipeg G Ondrej Pavelec, who was rested on Saturday, has allowed two or fewer goals in seven of his last nine games.

2. St. Louis LW Jaden Schwartz has nine points in the last nine games and is tied with Steen for the team lead among forwards with a plus-11 rating.

3. The Jets are 0-for-18 on the power play over their last seven games but are 16-for-17 on the penalty kill during that stretch.

PREDICTION: Blues 4, Jets 2