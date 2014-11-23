Preview: Blues at Jets

The St. Louis Blues needed a timely goal from Alexander Steen to earn the first victory of their four-game road trip. They’ll look to wrap up the trek on a winning note - and in a city that has significant meaning to Steen - as they face the Jets in Winnipeg on Sunday afternoon. Steen was born in the Manitoba city; his father, Thomas, was one of the most revered in history of the original Jets franchise and went on to spend his entire 14-year career in Winnipeg.

None of that will matter to Steen or the Blues on Sunday, as they look to build off the momentum of Saturday’s 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators. They’ll also be looking to take advantage of a Winnipeg side that has struggled of late, having lost four of its last six - including a 4-3 defeat at the hands of Detroit on Thursday. Sunday marks the finale of a three-game homestand for the Jets, who hit the road for three beginning Tuesday in Columbus.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, FS-MW (St. Louis), TSN3 (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE BLUES (13-6-1): St. Louis coach Ken Hitchcock was beaming over the play of Steen after the game, suggesting his struggling forward may be turning the corner. “I was really happy with (Steen‘s) game today,” he told reporters. “That was the Steen that we saw play last year. He was really determined and he made a huge impact in the game.” St. Louis came into the Ottawa game with the best road power-play conversion rate in the league at 30.4 percent, but went scoreless in four chances against the Senators.

ABOUT THE JETS (10-8-3): Winnipeg looked gassed in the third period of its loss to the Red Wings, and coach Paul Maurice suggested that fatigue played a major factor. Maurice may have a point; the Jets were playing their 15th game in a 28-day span, a grueling stretch that included a pair of road trips through East Coast cities. The Jets have another trip looming - they’ll visit the Blue Jackets, Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins on their latest voyage - but return home to play 11 of their next 15 at the MTS Centre.

OVERTIME

1. The Blues have won each of the last four meetings, with three of the games decided by a goal.

2. St. Louis has won five of its last six games against Western Conference opponents.

3. The Blues’ power play ranks second overall at 25.4 percent.

PREDICTION: Blues 3, Jets 2