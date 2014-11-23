Blues 4, Jets 2: Winnipeg native Ryan Reaves scored to snap a tie early in the third period and Jake Allen made 28 saves as visiting St. Louis skated to its 12th victory in 15 outings.

Jaden Schwartz and captain David Backes each had a power-play goal, Paul Stastny added an empty-net tally and Alex Steen notched a pair of assists for the Blues, who have won eight of their last nine versus the Jets. St. Louis veteran defenseman Jay Bouwmeester saw his iron man streak end at 737 consecutive regular-season games due to a lower-body injury.

Fourth-liner Jim Slater scored his first goal in 32 games and Bryan Little tallied to end a 13-game drought for Winnipeg, which has dropped five of its last seven (2-4-1). Captain Andrew Ladd and Blake Wheeler each notched an assist and Ondrej Pavelec turned aside 23 shots in the loss.

Fourth-liner Steve Ott’s shot from the left circle produced a juicy rebound for Reaves, who alertly turned in the slot and beat Pavelec to give St. Louis a 3-2 lead 2:25 into the third period. The Jets pressed for the equalizer, but Stastny ended the suspense by scoring into the empty net with 40 seconds remaining.

Wheeler skated out from behind the net and his attempted feed to Ladd at the right doorstep found Little, who poked the loose puck home to open the scoring at 9:04. After Schwartz deflected Steen’s blast at 5:14 of the second, Slater converted a turnover by Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo midway through the session before Backes beat Pavelec on a breakaway to forge a 2-2 tie with 2:03 remaining in the period.

GAME NOTEBOOK: St. Louis C Jori Lehtera, who recorded one assist for the third straight game, has notched at least one point in 10 of his last 11 contests. ... Winnipeg failed on its lone power-play opportunity to drop to 0-for-22 during its last seven games. ... St. Louis D Chris Butler replaced Bouwmeester in the lineup and logged 14:05 of ice time.