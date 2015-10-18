Tarasenko leads Blues past Jets

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Vladimir Tarasenko is already being compared to some of the NHL’s greatest goal scorers.

The St. Louis Blues right winger is only 23 and has just a couple of seasons under his belt.

But his teammate, 15-year veteran center Scott Gomez, is convinced the kid is special.

Tarasenko put in another brilliant performance Sunday afternoon, firing a pair of goals, including the game-winner midway through the third period, to power the Blues to a 4-2 triumph over the Winnipeg Jets at the sold-out MTS Centre.

The native of Yaroslavl, Russia opened the scoring early in the second period with his fourth goal of the season and then ripped his fifth at 9:50 of the final frame to snap a 2-2 tie for the Blues (5-1-0).

Both were laser beams that Jets goalie Ondrej Pavelec couldn’t handle.

Gomez, who inked a one-year deal with the Blues just before the start of the season, has already seen enough to include Tarasenko’s name among some of the game’s deadliest marksmen.

“I think it’s safe to say I’ve been around a long time and I’ve seen some unbelievable guys. I got to play with (Alexander) Mogilny, but this guy might be at a different leveI. I don’t think we even know the potential. It’s almost scary,” said Gomez, who set up Tarasenko’s game winner.

“The closest thing I can think of is when Pavel Bure first broke into the league. When (Tarasenko) gets the puck in almost any area, you’ve got to think goal almost every time. He’s a great kid, he’s got a smile on his face all the time and the guys just love him.”

Tarasenko netted 37 goals a year ago and had 21 the year before, but the sky’s the limit this season if he remains healthy.

“You can tell he just wants to get better. It’s pretty neat. He’s great for our league. This is why you pay to go see a kid like this because it’s awesome to see. He’s a special one right there,” added Gomez.

After the game, Tarasenko was content to dole out the credit to his teammates.

“I got really good passes from (right winger Dmitrij) Jaskin and from Gomez. I have really good teammates who create the chances for me, so all I have to do is put the puck in the net and tell them ‘thanks’ after,” he said.

Veteran center Scottie Upshall added his second goal of the year and defenseman Carl Gunnarsson netted his first for St. Louis, in the midst of a six-game road trip, the club’s longest of the season.

The Jets, now 4-2-0, got goals from left winger Mathieu Perreault, with his first of the year, and right winger Drew Stafford, with his second. Both goals came with the man advantage, as the Jets went 2-for-6 on the power play.

St. Louis goalie Brian Elliott made 27 saves for his fourth win of the young season, while Pavelec stopped 37 shots in the Winnipeg net. The Blues outshot the hosts 18-6 in the third.

The Blues were 1-for-6 on the power play. Gunnarson scored with the Jets killing a penalty with just 1:07 left in the game to provide some insurance.

Jets head coach Paul Maurice said penalty troubles in the third period proved costly for his club.

“The disparity in the third period when we were in the box, then we’re chasing it,” he said, adding the battle between Central Division rivals was exactly as he had expected it.

“That’s pretty darn close to every game we’ve played against them since I’ve been here. It’s very physical and lots of talk on the ice, great, great intensity.”

The two teams were very closely matched during the 2014-15 season -- four of the five games between the two teams were decided by just one goal, and two of those games required a shootout.

Stafford said he expects every matchup with the Blues to be a battle.

”It’s a long season and we’re going to be seeing them quite a few times,“ he said. ”Every time we see them, we expect the same kind of game -- physical, in your face, not a whole lot of room. I guess we’ve got to clean up the discipline.

“You can look at the Western Conference, just the way the games are played. It’s a lot heavier, a lot more physical, especially in the Central Division. There are no easy games. Every game is going to be like that.”

NOTES: Blues C Paul Stastny didn’t play Sunday and won’t play Tuesday in Montreal after suffering a lower-body injury when he went down to block a shot Friday in Vancouver against the Canucks. Stastny had five points in his first five games of the season. ... St. Louis D Kevin Shattenkirk (lower body) was also scratched, while the Jets sat D Paul Postma, D Ben Chiarot and C Nic Petan.