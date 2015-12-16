Stastny’s late winner lifts Blues over Jets

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- The St. Louis Blues usually depart Winnipeg with points stashed away, and center Paul Stastny helped the club pilfer a couple more Tuesday night.

Stastny scored the game-winning goal late in the third period to cap the Blues’ 4-3, come-from-behind victory over the Winnipeg Jets at the MTS Centre.

Stastny beat Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck for just his third goal of the season, firing a wrist shot off the post and in after taking a pass on a two-on-one break from right winger Vladimir Tarasenko at 16:22 of the third period. Moments earlier, Winnipeg center Mark Scheifele hit the goal post beside Blues goalie Jake Allen.

Tarasenko pumped in his team-leading 19th goal of the season on a St. Louis power play less than a minute into the third period to tie the game 3-3.

St Louis improved to 18-10-4, while the Jets fell to 14-15-2. Winnipeg owns a dismal 3-10-0 against Central Division opponents.

The Blues have owned the Jets at MTS Centre since the 2011-12 season, earning at least a point in all eight visits (6-0-2) prior to Tuesday’s matchup.

“It’s a divisional game. This is a tough building to play in every time. It’s a big win for us,” said Stastny, whose club played the last five games at home, then went north to Manitoba for just one game before returning home for two more.

St. Louis hosts the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

Right winger Troy Brouwer netted his sixth for St. Louis, while left winger Alex Steen notched his 11th on a late second-period power play. Tarasenko and Steen both had three-point nights, and defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk had two assists.

Scheifele deflected in his 12th goal, while right winger Chris Thorburn scored his fifth and right winger Drew Stafford added his 11th for Winnipeg.

Stastny said the two-on-one with Tarasenko went exactly as scripted.

“From this morning (during the morning skate), we were finding each other on two-on-ones. I just had a gut feeling, for some reason I thought he was going to pass to me there,” he said. “He waited for (Jets defenseman Toby Enstrom) to make a move and then he made a good saucer pass. For me, it’s more I make sure I handle it and get it off as soon as I can.”

Allen stopped 33 shots, while Hellebuyck made 22 saves.

The Jets, the league’s most penalized squad, found themselves short-handed twice in the last two minutes of the second period as they led 3-1.

The Blues capitalized on their first opportunity as Steen’s rocket from the blue line eluded Hellebuyck at 18:25 to cut the deficit to one. St. Louis carried a power play into the third period and the ever-dangerous Tarasenko, left alone to the left of Hellebuyck, took a pass from Steen and netted the tying goal just 51 seconds in.

Steen said there’s simply no panic mode in their game.

“We’ve been here before this year. We don’t give up. I think it’s been one of our strong points this year... keep playing, keep pushing forward,” said Steen, a Winnipeg native whose father, Thomas, was a longtime member of the Jets in the 1980s and ‘90s.

“We know those power plays were important. To be able to capitalize on both of them was huge. And then a huge (game winner) from Stas late in the game, and (Allen) was outstanding, just doing his thing in the net. It’s a confidence booster for the whole team.”

St. Louis held Winnipeg scoreless on a pair of power-play chances and hasn’t surrendered a goal while a man short in nine consecutive games.

The goal that gave the Jets a 2-1 lead early in the second period was an odd one, indeed. Streaking down on a breakaway, right winger Blake Wheeler’s shot hit Allen and bounced several feet wide but the red light flashed on. Wheeler fell down, got back up, picked up the loose puck in the corner and fed Thorburn, who lit the lamp with a wicked slap shot.

Allen said the goal judge’s mistake threw him off his game.

“I got distracted on that one. I don’t know if the (goal judge) was asleep or what,” said Allen. “I should have kept playing but as soon as I felt it hit me and then I see the light, so I‘m like ‘oh, no’ and then I saw him get up and get the puck and I was late to get over there.”

Left winger Mathieu Perreault, who picked up two assists for the hosts, said Stastny’s late goal was a backbreaker.

“It is frustrating because (Scheifele) hit the post on one end and that could potentially make the game 4-3 for us, and then they come down the other way two-on-one and then they hit the post, but it goes post and in,” he said.

“It’s just that kind of luck we’re having right now.”

Scheifele said it’s a same-old, same-old scenario for the penalty-prone club.

“We’ve been seeing that for a while now,” he said. “It’s something, obviously, we don’t want to be taking penalties. Obviously, it’s on all of our minds not to, but you get into the compete and you get on the wrong side of it sometimes.”

NOTES: D Paul Postma and D Adam Pardy were healthy scratches for Winnipeg, while D Robert Bortuzzo and C Scott Gomez did not dress for St. Louis. ... Jets RW Chris Thorburn tied former NHL sniper Ilya Kovalchuk on Tuesday for the franchise record (594) for games played. Kovalchuk spent eight seasons with the Atlanta Thrashers (2001-10) before signing with New Jersey prior to heading to the KHL. Thorburn, a member of the Thrashers/Jets organization since 2007, can set the franchise record Friday when the New York Rangers visit Winnipeg. ... D Jay Bouwmeester appeared in his 200th game with St. Louis. ... Coming into the game, Jets C Bryan Little had taken 721 faceoffs this season, second in the NHL behind only Buffalo C Ryan O‘Reilly (740).