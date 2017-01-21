Pavelec, Jets stymie Blues

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- It looks like this up-and-coming Ondrej Pavelec kid is the answer to the Winnipeg Jets goaltending problems as the team's new (and old) starter stopped 34 shots on Saturday afternoon to beat the St. Louis Blues 5-3 for his second consecutive win.

While not quite putting his teammates on his back and stealing games since being recalled from the AHL's Manitoba Moose on Tuesday, the 29-year-old Czech Republic native has provided a steady and sometimes spectacular presence in the crease, something that had been sorely missing as fellow netminders Connor Hellebuyck and Michael Hutchinson both struggled through up-and-down campaigns.

The Jets, still without sniper Patrik Laine, again used scoring by committee with center Bryan Little leading the way with a pair and forwards Blake Wheeler, Nik Ehlers and Mark Scheifele adding singles. The Blues hit the scoreboard with defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk scoring two and center Paul Stastny adding one.

Pheonix Copley, playing in just his second NHL game, turned aside 24 of 29 shots in the Blues net. He robbed Jets Mathieu Perreault on two glorious chances with a lightning-quick glove hand.

Pavelec stopped 25 shots in the second period alone, breaking his own record of 24 saves in a single frame, set against Ottawa back in 2009.

"They just told me 30 seconds ago," he said in a postgame scrum. "That's good, nice. I don't think its really important. That's the way it is. In the next week I could be in the minors again. I go day by day. Every time I get the chance to play I'm going to try my best. We'll see what happens."

Related Coverage Preview: Blues at Jets

The Jets had a direct hand in St. Louis being able to direct so many shots Pavelec's way in the middle frame by taking three consecutive penalties in the span of 11 minutes.

Pavelec was the Jets' starter for the team's first five seasons since relocating from Atlanta. He was sent to the minors after playing just one game in the preseason -- a shutout.

Coach Paul Maurice said goaltending and penalties were the story of the game.

"They take three penalties in the first period and get four shots (in total) and we get some great chances. We take three penalties in the second and they're all over us. It's such a powerful power play that they have. They have so much puck movement and pucks going to the net," he said.

"(Pavelec) made good saves. He's solid. He's quick and he's fighting to find the (shots). He made two or three really big saves in the second period and that keeps us up one."

It was the Jets' power play which ultimately flexed its muscles on this afternoon, going 3-for-5 while the Blues were 1-for-4.

Maurice singled Little out for his team's not-so-suddenly clicking power play. The veteran center missed the first 23 games of the season with a lower-body injury and the final 25 games of last season with an injured back but has since been nearly a point-per-game producer with 10 goals and 11 assists in 26 games.

"The dividing line on our power play is Bryan Little. From the time he's come back, we've got to be running over 20 percent. Even on the nights we haven't scored, we're getting the time we need (in the offensive zone)," he said.

Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said Little's power-play marker at 2:10 of the third period, where he was sent streaking down the right wing by Wheeler and beat Copley high to the glove side for this 10th of the season, was the back-breaker.

"We've got to get the penalty kill at the start of the third and then keep building the momentum. We didn't get it killed, now we're chasing the game down two (goals). It's tough," he said.

"Quite frankly, we're allowing too many goals against, obviously. Too many easy scoring chances. We're getting scored on killing penalties now, so I think if we clean up our own end, both 5-on-5 and 5-on-4, it'll help us a lot. We are creating a lot of chances, but we're giving up just as much now."

Copley, just the second Alaskan-born goalie to ever play in the NHL and who was playing in his first game of the season since being recalled from the Chicago Wolves a couple of days ago, shouldered the blame. He could not claim unfamiliarity with the arena, however, as he backstopped the Wolves to a 4-2 victory over the Moose at the MTS Centre just last week.

"I think a couple of those were stoppable on my end and it's a different game. Pavelec played a heck of a game down there," he said.

NOTES: In the press box as inactive for the Jets were RW Patrik Laine, LW Brandon Tanev and G Michael Hutchinson. ... Joining them from the Blues were G Jake Allen, D Jay Bouwmeester and RW Nail Yakupov. ... Blues C Alex Steen was born in Winnipeg. His dad, Thomas, played his entire NHL career for Jets, scoring 264 goals in 950 games. ... The younger Steen scored his 155th goal against Washington this week, tying for 11th on the Blues' all-time list with Wayne Babych. ... The Jets have taken 190 minor penalties this season, second only to Calgary's 200 minors. ... St. Louis plays 25 of its last 41 games on the road. ... Blues G Pheonix Copley, who was recalled from the minors this week, is from the North Pole. Seriously. The 25-year-old was born in North Pole, Alaska. He is the second Alaskan-born goalie to play in the NHL. The other is Ty Conklin, the Blues goaltending development coach.