Preview: Blues at Kings

The Los Angeles Kings attempt to continue to ride “That 70s Line” when they host the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. The trio of Tanner Pearson (70), Jeff Carter (77) and Tyler Toffoli (73), which received its nickname during Los Angeles’ run to the Stanley Cup championship last postseason as a result of uniform numbers, has been unstoppable on the team’s six-game homestand thus far, collecting a total of seven goals and six assists in the first two contests - both victories. Pearson, who has scored four of the Kings’ 12 goals this season, and Carter both are riding three-game goal-scoring streaks.

Two days after each member of the line notched a goal and an assist in a 4-1 triumph over Winnipeg on Sunday, Pearson tallied twice while Carter and Toffoli also scored en route to a 6-1 trouncing of Edmonton. The Blues return to action after a four-day break with the first of three games in four nights. St. Louis dropped a one-goal decision to the New York Rangers in its season opener but rebounded with a 4-1 victory over Calgary on Saturday.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE BLUES (1-1-0): Paul Stastny has gotten off to a fast start in his first season with St. Louis, registering a goal and three assists in two games. Much is expected of the 28-year-old, who signed a four-year, $28 million contract over the summer after reaching the 20-goal plateau in six of his eight seasons with Colorado. Stastny collected all three of his assists in Saturday’s win over the Flames.

ABOUT THE KINGS (2-1-1): Despite having yet to make his season debut due to an upper-body injury, Jake Muzzin was rewarded Wednesday with a five-year, $20 million contract extension. The 25-year-old defenseman, who has recorded 12 goals and 29 assists in 132 career games, will remain in Los Angeles through the 2019-20 season. “This is a place I want to stay, and I want to play here for a long time,” Muzzin said. “I‘m very happy that we got a deal done and this is home for me for the next five years.”

OVERTIME

1. Los Angeles failed to convert during the power play over its first three games and is 1-for-14 on the season.

2. St. Louis C Patrik Berglund is expected to play Thursday after sitting out against Calgary with an upper-body injury.

3. The Kings have gotten off to fast starts, scoring seven of their 12 goals in the first period.

PREDICTION: Kings 4, Blues 3