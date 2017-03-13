Preview: Blues at Kings

The St. Louis Blues are streaking at just the right time, and they hope to continue their run when they begin a five-game road trip Monday against the Los Angeles Kings. St. Louis has bounced back from a five-game slide with four straight victories, which has moved it within two points of Nashville for third place in the Central Division and three ahead of Los Angeles for the second wild card in the Western Conference.

Each of the Blues' last three triumphs have been by one goal, including a 4-3 home victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday in which they withstood a third-period comeback attempt. Vladimir Tarasenko also is heating up, as he enters Monday with a three-game goal-scoring streak (four tallies) and trails Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby (34) by two for the league lead. The Kings are continuing a seven-game homestand during which they have gone 3-1-0. Captain Anze Kopitar has ramped up his offensive game of late, registering a goal in three of his last four contests and seven points in as many matches.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE BLUES (35-27-5): St. Louis hopes to have Paul Stastny back in the lineup after the veteran center missed Saturday's contest with an illness. The 31-year-old has recorded four points over his last five games and is two tallies shy of the seventh 20-goal season of his career and first since 2013-14. Jaden Schwartz is riding a four-game assist streak but is mired in a 10-game goal-scoring drought.

ABOUT THE KINGS (33-28-6): Ben Bishop remains in search of his first victory with Los Angeles, as he has gone 0-1-1 in two starts since being obtained from Tampa Bay. Recently acquired veteran Jarome Iginla has scored two goals in four games since coming over from Colorado and is four shy of tying Joe Sakic (625) for 15th place in NHL history. Defenseman Drew Doughty will appear in his 674th career game Monday, moving him past Mike Murphy for sole possession of ninth place on the franchise list.

OVERTIME

1. Kings LW Tanner Pearson is tied for second on the team with a career-high 40 points and needs one to reach 100 in the NHL.

2. With D Kevin Shattenkirk now with Washington, there is a three-way tie on St. Louis for the team lead in assists (29) between Tarasenko, Schwartz and LW Alex Steen.

3. Los Angeles RW Dustin Brown has gone six games without a point, keeping him two shy of 500 for his career.

PREDICTION: Blues 4, Kings 2