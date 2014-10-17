Kings 1, Blues 0 (SO): Jeff Carter scored the lone goal of the night in the shootout and Jonathan Quick matched the franchise mark for shutouts as host Los Angeles eked past St. Louis.

After 65 scoreless minutes, Carter led off the bonus format with a shot from the slot that beat Brian Elliott to the stick side. Quick followed with a save on shootout specialist T.J. Oshie before denying Alex Steen and Vladimir Tarasenko to seal the win.

Quick turned aside 43 shots prior to the shootout for the Kings, who improved to 3-0-0 on their six-game homestand. It was Quick’s 32nd career shutout, tying him with Rogie Vachon for first place on the franchise list.

Elliott registered his 26th career blanking by making 18 saves for the Blues, who were playing the first of three games in four nights. Steen and Paul Stastny each recorded a game-high six shots on goal.

Both teams went 0-for-2 on the power play in the first period, with St. Louis outshooting Los Angeles 9-7 in the session. The Blues also failed on two man-advantage opportunities in the second while limiting the Kings to three shots in the period, but Quick kept the game scoreless by making 14 saves and receiving help from the crossbar on St. Louis defenseman Ian Cole’s shot from the left faceoff circle.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Los Angeles’ red-hot line of C Carter, LW Tanner Pearson and RW Tyler Toffoli was stymied by Elliott after collecting seven goals and six assists over the previous two games. Pearson and Carter had their three-game goal-scoring streaks snapped. ... St. Louis C Patrik Berglund returned to the lineup after missing one game with an upper-body injury and recorded one shot in 17:09 of ice time. ... Each club went 0-for-4 on the power play, leaving the Blues at 2-for-14 on the season and the Kings at 1-for-18.