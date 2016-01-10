Blues halt five-game slide with shootout win

LOS ANGELES -- The battered and bruised St. Louis Blues came into Staples Center knowing they would have to rely on their depth players to have a chance to defeat a divisional leader.

The Blues got a great performance from a player with little history of success against the opposition to break a losing streak.

Goaltender Brian Elliott made 26 saves and right winger Troy Brouwer scored the winning goal in a shootout as the Blues defeated the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 on Saturday night.

St. Louis (24-14-7) snapped a five-game losing streak and salvaged one of three games on its road trip. The Blues drew within one point of the Chicago Blackhawks for second place in the Central Division and seven points behind the division leading Dallas Stars.

Elliott stopped six of seven shootout attempts by the Kings to improve the Blues’ season record in shootouts to 3-2.

Elliott entered the game with a career record of 1-4-2 against Los Angeles but was steady throughout the game, with his biggest save coming on a short-handed breakaway attempt by center Jeff Carter.

Elliott had lost his starting goaltending job to Jake Allen earlier in the season, but Allen was injured in Friday night’s loss to the Anaheim Ducks to give Elliott a chance to contribute.

“We did some good things in our loss to Anaheim,” Elliott said. “We built on that tonight and other than their power plays, our defense didn’t gave them much.”

After losing three starters on Friday night and losing defenseman Carl Gunnarsson to injury in the second period, the Blues defensive game kept them in the game.

“I‘m very proud of these guys,” Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said. “It’s never easy to lose guys when you’re already short-handed, but it was simply a great effort by our team.”

Los Angeles carried the game throughout and spent most of it in the offensive zone, but on this night could not solve Elliott as they have been accustomed to.

“I think we just have to bear down better on our opportunities,” Kings defenseman Jake Muzzin said. “We had some point-blank shots in the second and third periods that if we capitalize on, it’s a different outcome.”

Los Angeles has relied on stellar defense in the first half of the season to open a lead in the Pacific Division, but when they fail to win, it is usually the same script.

“We need more goals to win at home,” Kings center Anze Kopitar said. “I thought the effort was there; we just couldn’t find the back of the net.”

The Kings killed a five-minute major to defenseman Brayden McNabb midway through the third period to keep the score tied and send the game to overtime.

McNabb was called for charging St. Louis left winger Magnus Paajarvi at 7:59, but goaltender Jonathan Quick made four saves during the disadvantage.

The Blues evened the score at 1 on Pietrangelo’s third goal of the season at 12:33 of the second period. Pietrangelo was allowed to penetrate deep into the Kings zone and beat Quick from inside the left faceoff circle with right winger Vladimir Tarasenko and center Jori Lehtera drawing assists.

Los Angeles took a 1-0 on Kopitar’s 11th goal of the season at 9:54 of the second period. Left winger Milan Lucic maintained possession of the puck deep in the left corner to feed Kopitar for a backhand shot that beat Elliott from 15 feet.

Los Angeles (26-12-3) suffered its second loss in its last eight games but maintained a comfortable nine-point division lead over the Arizona Coyotes.

Quick stopped 15 shots and his record dropped to 23-9-2.

NOTES: The Blues recalled G Jordan Zimmerman from their American Hockey League affiliate in Chicago after G Jake Allen was injured in a collision with Anaheim RW Corey Perry in their 4-3 shootout loss Friday. The loss was costly for the Blues as they also lost C Paul Stastny and D Jay Bouwmeester to upper-body injuries and were scratched tonight along with Allen. All three players returned to St. Louis for re-evaluation Monday. ... Trade rumors continue to swirl around the Blues as multiple reports have them a serious bidder for disgruntled Tampa Bay LW Jonathan Drouin. LW Robbie Fabbri and D Kevin Shatterkirk have been mentioned as possibilities in a deal for Drouin, the third overall pick of the 2013 Entry Draft. ... Los Angeles did not dress D Jamie McBain, C Andy Andreoff and C Nick Shore. ... Kings D Alec Martinez appeared in his 300th NHL game.