Preview: Blues at Lightning

Two teams off to solid starts in the season’s first month clash when the St. Louis Blues visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. The Blues have allowed three goals during their three-game winning streak and boast points in six consecutive contests (4-0-2) with the league’s top goal scorer Alexander Steen leading the way. Steven Stamkos also has 10 goals in his last 10 games for the Lightning, who have yet to lose consecutive games.

Stamkos pushed his point total to 19 on the season - second in the league - with a goal in the 3-0 victory at Carolina on Friday. Steen scored his 12th goal – and eighth in six games – while goalie Brian Elliott made 31 saves as St. Louis posted a 4-0 win at Florida on Friday. The Blues, who lead the league in power-play percentage (27.9), allowed only one goal while beating Tampa Bay twice during the 2011-12 season – the last time the teams met.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), SunSports (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE BLUES (8-1-2): Chris Stewart went without a point for eight games before recording a goal and assist against Florida and looks to add to an offense that ranks second in the league (3.73 goals). Steen has 17 points and captain David Backes is second on the team with 13 for the Blues, who are 3-0-1 on the road. With Elliott getting the start against Florida, Jaroslav Halak (7-1-1, 2.15 goals-against average) is expected to receive the call versus the Lightning.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (9-4-0): Coach Jon Cooper pushed Alex Killorn up to the top line with Stamkos and captain Martin St. Louis and he responded with a goal and an assist against Carolina. Right wing Brett Connolly, the sixth overall pick in the 2010 draft, was recalled to give Tampa Bay more size and speed up front and he played his second game Friday. Goalie Ben Bishop defeated Carolina for his eighth victory and there was no immediate word on whether he would face the Blues, with whom he began his career.

OVERTIME

1. The Blues played an NHL-low 10 games in October, but have 15 contests on the schedule for November.

2. Tampa Bay has killed 29 of 30 power plays since giving up three while a man down against Pittsburgh on Oct. 12.

3. St. Louis’ Alex Pietrangelo is among the league leaders for defensemen in points (11) and plus/minus (plus-9).

PREDICTION: Lightning 4, Blues 3