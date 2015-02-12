Preview: Blues at Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning look to continue gaining points during their month-long test against Western Conference teams as they host the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night. The Lightning gave up a lead late in the third period before dropping a 2-1 overtime decision at St. Louis on Feb. 3 and are 2-1-2 against the West during February. The Blues, who managed a season-low 18 shots on goal versus Tampa Bay nine days ago, rebounded from a two-game slide to beat Arizona 2-1 on Tuesday.

St. Louis was outscored 11-3 in losses to Columbus and Chicago before Dmitrij Jaskin’s go-ahead goal beat Coyotes as the Blues stayed within four points of Nashville in the Central Division. Brian Elliott, who was rested versus the Coyotes, made 30 saves to improve his goals-against average to 1.82 in his career versus the Lightning earlier this month. Tampa Bay right wing Nikita Kucherov attempts to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NHL Network, TVA, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE BLUES (35-15-4): Vladimir Tarasenko has scored four times in the last six contests, including the tying goal against Tampa Bay, and leads the team with 53 points. Alex Steen scored his 18th goal against Arizona and is second on the team with 45 points while Jaden Schwartz notched the winner in overtime versus the Lightning last week and is second on the team with 19 tallies. Center Jori Lehtera returned to the lineup Tuesday after missing the previous six games with concussion-like symptoms.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (34-16-6): Tampa Bay got defenseman Jason Garrison back in the lineup Tuesday in the 3-2 overtime loss at Nashville, but center Cedric Paquette is questionable after missing the contest with an upper-body injury. The Lightning power play continues to struggle while converting only twice in 29 opportunities over the last nine games. Kucherov moved within two points of captain Steven Stamkos (50) for second on the team behind Tyler Johnson (53), who has four points in four games.

OVERTIME

1. St. Louis coach Ken Hitchcock has 692 career victories, tied with Dick Irvin for fourth on the NHL’s all-time list.

2. Tampa Bay boasts a league-high 10 players who have registered at least 10 goals.

3. The Blues stood second in the league on the power play through Tuesday at 23.7 percent despite going 2-of-20 the last eight games.

PREDICTION: Lightning 3, Blues 2