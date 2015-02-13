Blues strike early to put away Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. -- Nine days earlier, the St. Louis Blues needed a late goal and then overtime to edge the Tampa Bay Lightning despite being outplayed.

On Thursday night, the Blues were a different team, scoring twice in the first five minutes and three times in 3:08 of the second period to pull away for a 6-3 road win at Amalie Arena.

”I thought the first period was the best we’ve played on the road for a long time,“ Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said. ”I liked the way we played today. We managed the puck well, we played with a lot of energy.

“They were so much better than us in the first game. They were quicker in every aspect of the game. We changed some of the things we needed to change.”

St. Louis (36-15-4) got a goal and two assists from left winger Alexander Steen while jumping out to a 5-1 lead, with Lightning goalie Ben Bishop giving up a season-high five goals and leaving after two periods.

“Our start was horrific,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “They came ready to play. They clearly knew what happened to them the last time we played them. ... They came in here ----ed off.”

The Blues got second-period goals from Steen and centers David Backes and Paul Stastny in a span of 3:08, turning a 2-1 game into a rout.

Related Coverage Preview: Blues at Lightning

“We made some adjustments and our guys deserve full marks for doing it,” Hitchcock said.

The first of the three goals came off a turnover by the Lightning’s Steven Stamkos, who took ownership for the mistake and the loss after the game.

“Can’t make that turnover at that time in the game. That kind of killed us,” Stamkos said. “I screwed up. I can’t blame anyone else but myself on that one, and our line’s out there for a goal after. Unacceptable and not the way we’re capable of playing.”

The Lightning added goals from right winger Brett Connolly and Stamkos (his 29th of the season) to close within 5-3.

Tampa Bay pulled its second goalie, Andrei Vasilevskiy, with 90 seconds left and Blues right winger Vladimir Tarasenko scored an empty-net goal with 1:05 remaining for the final margin. Tarasenko also has 29 goals this season.

Blues goalie Brian Elliott made 26 saves for the win.

After the Lightning got a goal from center Tyler Johnson to cut the Blues’ lead to 2-1 midway through the second period, the Blues beat Bishop three times in short succession to put the game out of reach.

Steen, who had assists on the first two goals, scored his 19th goal with 7:45 left in the second to start the surge.

Two minutes later, right winger T.J. Oshie made a blind, backward pass from behind the goal to set up Backes for his 19th goal of the season.

And then with 4:37 left, center Paul Stastny scored on a rebound for a 5-1 lead.

St. Louis dominated the start of the game, scoring twice in a flurry of eight shots in the first six minutes. Oshie opened the scoring with his 15th goal of the season just 1:50 into the game on an assist by Steen.

From there, the Blues capitalized on a power play that ranked as the second best in the NHL.

Tampa Bay defenseman Mark Barberio was penalized two minutes for playing with a broken stick and right winger Dmitrij Jaskin scored his eighth goal 25 seconds later, again with an assist from Steen, his 29th of the season.

Tampa Bay (34-17-6) got a goal late in the second period from Connolly, his 11th of the season, cutting the Blues’ lead to 5-2.

Bishop made 29 saves before exiting. Vasilevskiy stopped all nine shots he faced.

NOTES: Tampa Bay played a second straight game without C Cedric Paquette, who is day-to-day with what associate coach Rick Bowness called an “upper-body flare-up” that occurred in Tuesday’s morning skate. Bowness was optimistic Paquette could return for Sunday’s game at San Jose, the opener of the Lightning’s five-game Western road trip. ... Tampa Bay made RW J.T. Brown and D Nikita Nesterov healthy scratches. C Joakim Lindstrom was St. Louis’ lone scratch. ... The Lightning called up rookie C Vladislav Namestnikov from Syracuse of the AHL. He had three goals and four assists for Tampa Bay early in the season, but he played only NHL two games since Dec. 2. ... St. Louis stays in Florida with a game Sunday at the Florida Panthers before returning home for a four-game homestand.