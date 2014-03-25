Preview: Blues at Maple Leafs

A five-game losing streak has the Toronto Maple Leafs teetering on the edge of the Eastern Conference playoff picture. Hosting the Central Division-leading St. Louis Blues on Tuesday will not make Toronto’s search for a win any easier. The Blues are 10-1-2 against Atlantic Division opponents and defeated the Maple Leafs 6-3 at home on Dec. 12.

Ryan Miller will return to the crease for the Blues after Brian Elliott recorded a shutout victory at Pittsburgh on Sunday to improve St. Louis’ road record to a league-best 23-11-3. Toronto must choose between James Reimer, who has allowed 19 goals in his last five appearances, or Drew MacIntyre, a 30-year-old journeyman who never has started an NHL game. The Blues are experiencing a slight slump on offense, managing only two goals in the first three contests of their four-game road trip.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), RSN Ontario (Toronto)

ABOUT THE BLUES (48-16-7): Captain David Backes scored his 24th goal on Sunday, matching his season total from 2011-12. Former Maple Leaf Alex Steen tops the club with a career-high 30 goals and is tied with T.J. Oshie for the team lead with 54 points. Jaden Schwartz has recorded a team-best 10 points this month but has recorded only one in his last four contests.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (36-29-8): Jonathan Bernier skated Monday after suffering a setback in practice on Friday but remains doubtful for Tuesday’s game due to a groin strain. Defenseman Paul Ranger has missed two games and is day-to-day with a neck injury after he was slammed into the boards from behind against Tampa Bay. Tyler Bozak is one goal shy of his career high of 18.

OVERTIME

1. Toronto has not defeated the Blues in regulation since Feb. 6, 2007.

2. Miller is 31-15-3 lifetime against the Maple Leafs with a 2.46 goals-against average, .922 save percentage and four shutouts.

3. Maple Leafs RW David Clarkson has not recorded a point in 13 games.

PREDICTION: Blues 4, Maple Leafs 1