Preview: Blues at Maple Leafs

The St. Louis Blues are hoping for an offensive boost Saturday as Patrik Berglund makes his season debut after recovering from a shoulder injury against the host Toronto Maple Leafs. St. Louis ranks fifth in the seven-team Central Division with 100 goals, but is only two ahead of last-place Minnesota.

Berglund could provide the spark the Blues seek as he has hit double digits in each of his seven NHL seasons, but has seen his goal total decrease each campaign since scoring a career-high 22 in 2010-11 - bottoming out with a career-low 12 in 2014-15. Jonathan Bernier is expected to make his seventh consecutive start for the Maple Leafs as James Reimer continues to recover from a groin injury. The 27-year-old Bernier has gone 4-2-1 in that stretch, allowing two goals or fewer on three occasions. Toronto is seeking a sweep of the two-game season series after posting a 4-1 triumph at St. Louis on Dec. 5.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), CBC, CITY (Toronto)

ABOUT THE BLUES (23-13-4): Jake Allen had his personal three-game winning streak snapped by Minnesota on Thursday despite allowing only two goals for the third time in four contests. Kevin Shattenkirk’s man-advantage goal against the Wild was his 14th power-play point of the campaign, putting him two behind San Jose’s Brent Burns for the league lead among defensemen. Alex Steen also has excelled on the power play, recording 12 assists to place second to Ottawa captain Erik Karlsson (14).

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (14-15-7): Leo Komarov leads Toronto with 15 goals but has gone four contests without one after tallying five times over his previous three games. The 28-year-old Estonian, who notched a pair of assists in the first meeting with St. Louis, has registered four two-goal performances this season. James van Riemsdyk, the team’s leading scorer with 27 points, has collected three goals and four assists during a five-game streak and has landed on the scoresheet in eight of his last nine contests.

OVERTIME

1. The Blues hope to have RW Vladimir Tarasenko back in the lineup Saturday after their leader in goals (22) and points (39) missed the loss to Minnesota due to an illness.

2. Reimer participated in practice Friday, but will sit out the contest against the Blues.

3. St. Louis assigned RW Jordan Caron to Chicago of the American Hockey League after the 25-year-old failed to notch a point during his four-game stint.

PREDICTION: Blues 5, Maple Leafs 2