Preview: Blues at Oilers

The free-falling Edmonton Oilers try to halt their five-game losing skid Saturday when they host the St. Louis Blues. St. Louis sits second in the Central Division but four of its seven regulation losses have transpired in its last 10 games. The Blues have scored 118 goals, which could be a problem for an Oilers team that has allowed at least three in each of their last six games and a league-worst 127 overall.

Brian Elliott will start in net for St. Louis after yielding three goals in each of his last two starts. Edmonton has scored just six times on its losing skid and has been shut out twice. Ilya Bryzgalov is expected to be in net for the Oilers, marking his third start in four games since returning from a concussion while Devan Dubnyk’s struggles continue.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CBC, Fox Sports Midwest

ABOUT THE BLUES (23-7-4): Captain David Backes took part in an optional practice Friday after missing two games with a concussion and is hopeful he will return to the lineup soon. Vladimir Sobotka has missed three games with an upper-body ailment and was placed on injured reserve. Alexander Steen tied his career-high of 24 goals with 48 games remaining after signing a three-year contract extension worth $17.4 million.

ABOUT THE OILERS (11-23-3): Dubnyk has allowed at least three goals in each of his last four starts and has a .892 save percentage. David Perron has not recorded a point in four games but has a team-leading 14 goals and will face his old team for the first time Saturday. Defenseman Corey Potter will be eligible to return to the lineup after serving a two-game suspension for boarding Anaheim forward Nick Bonino.

OVERTIME

1. This is the fourth time that the Oilers have played five games without registering a win this season.

2. Blues D Kevin Shattenkirk is tied for the team lead with eight points in December.

3. St. Louis is 11-2-1 in its last 14 games against Edmonton.

PREDICTION: Blues 3, Oilers 0