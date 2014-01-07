Preview: Blues at Oilers

The St. Louis Blues can become the third team in the league to reach 30 wins (in 42 games) when they visit the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday in the opener of a three-game road trip through Western Canada. The red-hot Blues are riding a five-game winning streak and have points in each of their last eight games (7-0-1), a stretch that includes a 6-0 thumping at Edmonton on Dec. 21. St. Louis is 6-1-0 in its last seven against the Oilers and has won three in a row in Edmonton - the last two via shutout.

The Oilers halted a four-game skid (0-2-2) by scoring twice in the third period for a 5-3 victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday, just their third win in 13 contests. “We need to spin this into a positive,” said Edmonton center Boyd Gordon, who notched the go-ahead goal. “Hopefully, we can get things turned around here and start playing some winning hockey.” The Oilers are in the midst of a killer six-game stretch to open 2014, facing San Jose, Anaheim, Tampa Bay, the Blues, Pittsburgh and Chicago.

ABOUT THE BLUES (29-7-5): Starting netminder Jaroslav Halak sat out the last four games due to illness, but St. Louis hasn’t missed a beat with Brian Elliott, who was named the league’s Second Star of the Week after going 3-0-0 with his third shutout of the season. Elliott also blanked Edmonton last month, igniting his personal six-game winning streak that has helped raise his season record to 12-1-2. Elliott has registered 15 shutouts in his 2 1/2 seasons with the Blues, tying Glenn Hall for second place in team history - two behind franchise leader Halak.

ABOUT THE OILERS (14-26-5): Edmonton has surrendered a league-worst 156 goals, one reason why Ilya Bryzgalov appears to have supplanted Devan Dubnyk as the No. 1 goaltender. Bryzgalov has started six of the last eight games - including Sunday’s victory - and has had more than his share of shaky performances, but coach Dallas Eakins will ride the veteran for the short term. ”I think he’s earned his starts and it’s important to get a guy like him a workload now,“ Eakins said. ”His body is bred for it. Lets see how he reacts.”

1. Blues LW Vladimir Sobotka was named to the Czech Republic Olympic team on Monday.

2. Oilers RW Ales Hemsky also was selected to represent the Czech Republic in the Winter Games.

3. The Blues trail Central Division-leading Chicago by four points with four games in hand and are off to the best 41-game start in franchise history

