Preview: Blues at Oilers

The St. Louis Blues attempt to complete a sweep of the three-game season series when they visit the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Vladimir Tarasenko has been a thorn in the Oilers’ side, scoring the winning goal and adding an assist in a 4-3 overtime victory at St. Louis on Nov. 28 before netting a tally and setting up another in a 4-2 triumph in Edmonton on Jan. 13. The Blues had lost three of four before edging Winnipeg 2-1 in a shootout on Thursday, with Alex Steen scoring the decisive goal in the third round of the bonus format.

Edmonton halted a two-game slide Tuesday with a 2-1 victory of its own at Minnesota. Benoit Pouliot provided all the offense for the Oilers by registering his third two-goal performance of the season - all of which have come in his last 14 games. Edmonton has a chance to escape the basement in the Western Conference as it trails Arizona by only one point for 13th place.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), CBC (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE BLUES (39-18-4): St. Louis has been a force on the road of late, atoning for a disappointing start away from home. The Blues have won three straight and eight of their last nine to improve to 17-10-2 on the road. St. Louis could be without Ian Cole on Saturday as the defenseman is battling an upper-body injury.

ABOUT THE OILERS (18-34-10): Nail Yakupov is likely to return to the lineup against St. Louis after participating in team drills on Friday. The 21-year-old Russian, who has recorded at least one point in seven of his last eight contests, missed the victory over the Wild due to a groin injury. “He skated good today, worked hard, and it looks like he’s back to normal,” interim coach Todd Nelson told the team’s website.

OVERTIME

1. The Blues have won each of their last four visits to Rexall Place.

2. Edmonton has lost three of its last four home games, scoring fewer than two goals in each setback.

3. St. Louis D Jay Bouwmeester, a native of Edmonton, will play his 900th NHL game Saturday.

PREDICTION: Blues 6, Oilers 1