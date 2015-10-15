Preview: Blues at Oilers

Top overall pick Connor McDavid will make his home debut as the Edmonton Oilers vie for their first win of the young season when they host the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. Edmonton has struggled mightily against St. Louis, with a season-opening 3-1 setback accounting for its seventh straight loss to the Blues and 18th in 21 meetings (3-17-1).

McDavid was held in check in that contest, but scored his first NHL goal on a redirection in the Oilers’ 4-2 setback to Dallas on Tuesday. “Connor getting his goal was a nice reward,” coach Todd McLellan told the team’s website. “I know that he’s been squeezing the stick tight and I‘m sure that he’s felt some pressure to score.” St. Louis defenseman Colton Parayko doubled the pleasure with his first two career goals in Tuesday’s 4-3 triumph over Calgary. With the win, the Blues improved to 1-1-0 on its season-high six-game road trip.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), RSNO (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE BLUES (2-1-0): St. Louis could be missing a key cog on its back end as defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk is likely to miss Thursday’s game with a lower-body injury, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Shattenkirk, who is considered day-to-day, appeared to aggravate a pre-existing injury while attempting a shot in the offensive zone on Tuesday. Robert Bortuzzo is expected to step in for Shattenkirk while the team also recalled fellow blue-liner Chris Butler from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

ABOUT THE OILERS (0-3-0): Edmonton’s offense has yet to get untracked, as the team has mustered just three goals - with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins being credited with a tally despite St. Louis defenseman Alex Pietrangelo misfiring on a clearing attempt in the season opener. That unconventional tally also accounted for Edmonton’s lone power-play goal (1-for-9). The Oilers can take a bit of solace in their perfect penalty kill, which has thwarted all nine short-handed situations.

OVERTIME

1. St. Louis G Brian Elliott, who turned aside 23 shots in the season opener, is expected to be back in the crease on Thursday.

2. Edmonton will wear its new orange jerseys to celebrate its home opener.

3. The Blues placed rookie F Robby Fabbri (concussion) on injured reserve.

PREDICTION: Blues 4, Oilers 2