Blues squeak past Oilers 2-1

EDMONTON, Alberta -- The St. Louis Blues survived an unexpected scare Saturday night when one of their longtime punching bags pushed them to the brink at Rexall Place.

Paul Stastny scored the tiebreaking goal with 5:40 remaining in the third period and the Blues posted a 2-1 victory after surviving furious pressure when Edmonton pulled its goalie in the final minute.

”They have a lot of skill, but the way we play and the personnel and the skill we have, our hard work and structure should take care of business a little easier than that,“ St. Louis goalie Brian Elliott said. ”We made it a little harder on ourselves than it needed to be, but in this league, anyone can win on any night.

“It was an unbelievable goal by Stastny to kind of seal it and a couple of blocked shots at the end, guys were doing the things at the end to make us successful.”

The Blues had won 10 of their last 11 games against the Oilers, who were without Taylor Hall, Anton Lander and Jeff Petry. Edmonton also was down to 11 forwards two minutes into the first period after Iiro Pakarinen got hurt.

So this was shaping up to be another lopsided St. Louis victory.

It didn’t work out that way.

The Blues, who outshot the Oilers 70-31 into the first two games this season, didn’t get their first shot of the game until 8:47 and were held to one shot in the first 11 minutes of the second period as the short-staffed underdogs put up their best fight in years.

“We have a lot of injuries here, but a lot of other guys are stepping up,” said defenseman Justin Schultz, who scored the only Oilers goal. “It was a great game. It’s too bad we couldn’t find a way to win. We’ve had a lot of one-goal losses this year. It’s something we have to figure out.”

The Oilers, after being whipped by St. Louis so many times in the past, were happy they made a game of it but crushed that they let an upset slip through their fingers.

”We were in there, we were in the game,“ Oilers right winger Jordan Eberle said. ”Good first, good, second, we had the momentum in the game, had a good couple of kills, but they found a way to win.

“They’re a good team. We just couldn’t find a way to score and be that team. The way we were playing, it was anybody’s game. We had a chance to win it. We just couldn’t bear down and do it.”

St. Louis took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission on a goal from right winger Dimitrij Jaskin at 12:11, but the Oilers tied it after 40 minutes when Schultz put a point shot through traffic and past Elliott at 6:31 of the second.

After that, it’s was anyone’s game.

“I thought we played them well,” Eberle said. “We were competing, the battle level was there. We just have to find a way to score. In a one-goal game, you have to find a way because it’s either going to be us or them.”

The Blues are chasing the Nashville Predators for first place in their division and an easier opponent in the first round of the playoffs, so they had a lot more to play for than the Oilers did.

The win, which improved the Blues’ record to 40-18-4, moved them within five points of the Predators.

“From the 10-minute mark of the second period, we really started to amp it up and started to play very well,” St. Louis coach Ken Hitchcock said. “I‘m concerned about our slow starts. We’re going to get challenged in the next three or four hockey games and we’re going to have to find a way to get into a our game a little faster.”

The Oilers, who just beat another longtime nemesis in Minnesota, fell to 18-35-10.

NOTES: Oilers D Jeff Petry was held out of Edmonton’s final game before the trade deadline, a sure sign that the impending unrestricted free agent will be on the move before Monday. ... Oilers RW Nail Yakupov returned to Edmonton’s lineup after missing one game with a groin injury. ... Oilers RW Benoit Pouliot, with 13 goals on the season, is still in the race for the Oilers scoring lead despite missing 21 games this season with two different injuries. ... Blues D Jay Bouwmeester played the 900th game of his NHL career Saturday night in his hometown of Edmonton. ... Blues RW Vladimir Tarasenko is the youngest St. Louis player to hit 30 goals and 60 points since Brendan Shanahan in 1991-92. Twenty-five of his 31 goals have come at even strength. ... The Blues allowed the Oilers to score two or more goals in just three of last 12 meetings.