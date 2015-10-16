Blues continue dominance vs. winless Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta -- The St. Louis Blues absolutely love playing in Western Canada. They spoiled the Oilers home opener with a 4-2 win Thursday night to continue their run of dominance vs. Edmonton.

It marks the eighth straight time the Blues beat the Oilers, a streak that dates back to Dec. 21, 2013. In that span, the Blues outscored the Oilers 34-13.

The win over the Oilers came two days after the Blues beat the Flames 4-3 in Calgary. And Blues coach Ken Hitchcock, an Edmonton native, said Alberta games don’t feel like other road trips.

“We like playing here, we like playing in Western Canada ... We play well out west and we look forward to coming out here,” he said.

Right winger Vladimir Tarasenko broke a 1-1 tie when he ripped a shot past Oilers goalie Cam Talbot with 3:59 left in the second period. Center Jori Lehtera’s clean face-off win saw the puck come to defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, who cushioned the puck so Tarasenko could unwind the slap shot. It was Tarasenko’s third goal of the season.

Oilers coach Todd McLellan said that second Blues goal put his young team into a funk, admitting his team may not yet be at the level where it can deal with an emotional punch like Tarasenko delivered.

“Those are minutes we can’t waste,” McLellan said. “We’re not strong enough yet as a team to waste minutes. I won’t say feeling sorry for ourselves, but getting down and kind of getting frustrated. So we as a staff have to make sure we’re steady on the rudder, doing the things we need to do and get our power play going. That will be a focal point of practice tomorrow.”

The Oilers went 0-for-five with the man advantage.

Centre Paul Stastny was in the right place at the right time to give the Blues their third goal. With the Blues on a third-period power play, left winger Alexander Steen’s pass banked off Stastny and into the Oilers’ net.

Oilers left winger Taylor Hall cut the Blues’ lead to one with a little more than 13 minutes left in the final period. But it was as close as the home team would come, and Edmonton recorded its fourth straight loss to start the season.

Steen scored with 2:09 left to seal the Oilers’ fate.

Steen said his team pays no attention to its winning streak against the Oilers.

“That’s something you guys (the media) thinks about,” he said. “For us, it’s a new year and we’ve had two hard-fought battles against them, both home and here in Edmonton.”

The Blues beat the Oilers 3-1 in St. Louis last Thursday.

“I thought, with the emotion they came out with in the first period, we were a little bit more on our heels than we’d like to be, but I like the fact that we’ve gotten down early in games and not really reacted to it,” Steen said. “We’ve just stayed the course and come back against whatever team we’ve been facing. Tonight was no different.”

The Oilers took the lead just 1:36 into the game, raising the hopes of a full house at Rexall Place.

Right winger Teddy Purcell dumped the puck into the Blues zone, and it took a wild bounce off the end boards, coming back right in front of the Blues’ net. Left winger Lauri Korpikoski pounced on the puck and put it through the legs of Blues goalie Brian Elliott.

But the Blues got it back less than two minutes later. Right winger Troy Brouwer’s shot was stopped by Talbot, but the rebound fell to Lehtera, who swatted the bouncing puck into the net for his first goal of the season.

There was a moment of first-period panic when Edmonton center Connor McDavid, the first-round pick of the 2015 draft, crumpled to the ice after being hacked by Bouwmeester. But McDavid shook it off and continued.

NOTES: The Oilers debuted their new orange third jerseys, a throwback to their WHA roots. ... The Oilers are now 19-12-5 in home openers. ... Oilers RW Jordan Eberle missed his fourth straight regular-season game. He injured his shoulder in a Sept. 29 pre-season game against Arizona. ... Blues rookie C Robby Fabri, who scored the game winner against Edmonton last Thursday in St. Louis, missed his second straight game with a concussion. Blues D Kevin Shattenkirk missed the game with a lower-body injury sustained Tuesday in Calgary. ... The Oilers scratched D Brandon Davidson, D Andrew Ference and LW Rob Klinkhammer. ... The Blues scratched C Scott Gomez and D Chris Butler.