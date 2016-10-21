Allen outduels Talbot as Oilers tip Blues

EDMONTON, Alberta -- The Edmonton Oilers came up big in a measuring stick game Thursday, scoring a 3-1 victory over their long-time nemesis from St. Louis.

Putting their new lineup to the test against an opponent that's beaten them in nine of the last 10 meetings, the Oilers beat the Blues at their own game, grinding out a 60-minute chess match highlighted by a goaltending duel between Edmonton's Cam Talbot and St. Louis' Jake Allen.

"Tonight was a huge test for us," said Talbot, whose wife Kelly gave birth to twins on Wednesday. "Anytime you can beat a powerhouse like St. Louis, it goes a long way for the confidence in this group and moving forward that's what we need to have. We played a great team game tonight."

Oilers captain Connor McDavid ended a two-game scoring drought 36 seconds into the third period when he set up left winger Milan Lucic for the game winner. McDavid then iced the game with an empty netter in the final minute.

The Blues, who came into the game as one of only two teams in the Western Conference yet to lose a game in regulation, fell to 3-1-1 while the Oilers won their second in a row to improve to 4-1-0.

"It's a huge win," said Lucic. "We talked about getting off to a good start, having a good first five games to get our team rolling and build some confidence. It was great that we were able to play a really good game against a really good team.

"A lot of credit has to go to our goaltender. The way he's been able to bounce back after that Buffalo loss (six goals against on 23 shots) has been huge for us in the last two wins."

Talbot says the last three days, a win on Tuesday, twins on Wednesday and a win on Thursday, drained the last of his energy reserves.

"It was a long day yesterday, but I wouldn't change it for the world," he said. "I was ready to go tonight, I was on a bit of adrenalin high and I can't wait to get back (to the hospital) tonight and have a big win in my back pocket."

It was a very tight-checking and scoreless first period, with both teams feeling each other out like they were early in a prize fight. They loosened up in the second, though, with former Oilers No. 1 overall draft pick Nail Yakupov scoring 3:37 into the first period in his first game back in Edmonton.

Yakupov, who received a nice tribute on the scoreboard in the first period, jumped on a loose puck in the slot and sifted it over Talbot's blocker.

"It was a great to be here and play against my old teammates," he said. "I was just trying to stay focused on my team and playing the right way. I was a little nervous and had a bit of pressure, but after a couple of shifts it went away."

The lead didn't last long, however, before Tyler Pitlick, Edmonton's second round choice in 2010, scored his third of the season at 6:22. He had to wait out a video replay, but mission control determined the puck was already in the net before he steamrolled Blues goalie Allen.

"We never feel like we're out of a game," said Pitlick. "We know that we can score goals. We still have to clean things up defensively but it's good to have that confidence knowing that we're never out of a game."

Yakupov put a great deke on Talbot midway through the third period, but the potential tying goal rang off the post.

It's the second game in a row the Blues have been held to one goal.

"This is two games in a row that we have been held to the perimeter," said Blues coach Ken Hitchcock. "We've really wasted some great goaltending displays by Jake. He's been outstanding and given us a chance to win both of these last two games."

The Oilers are now off to Winnipeg to take on the Jets Sunday in the Heritage Classic outdoor game.

NOTES: St. Louis C Jori Lehtera (upper-body injury) was placed on the injured reserve list Wednesday. He suffered the injury Saturday against the New York Rangers. ... Blues LW Jaden Schwartz returned Thursday after missing three weeks with an elbow injury. C Kyle Brodziak is also back after missing St. Louis' last game with an upper body injury. ... Former Oiler RW Nail Yakupov now has two goals in five games since being traded to the Blues for a third round draft pick. If he gets 15 this year, the pick becomes a second rounder. ... Oilers C Connor McDavid was coming off of back-to-back, zero-point games after registering consecutive three-point contests to open the season. ... Edmonton G Cam Talbot started the game after spending most of the last two days at the hospital with his wife Kelly, who gave birth to twins. He has started all five games for the Oilers.