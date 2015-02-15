FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Blues at Panthers
February 16, 2015 / 1:26 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Florida Panthers host the St. Louis Blues on Sunday hoping to improve their dismal record against Central Division opponents. The Panthers have won one of nine meetings against the division (1-6-2) and facing a red-hot Blues team won’t make their task any easier. St. Louis is a blistering 14-2-1 in its last 17 contests and is trying to keep pace with the division-leading Nashville Predators.

The Blues defeated Florida 4-2 at St. Louis on Dec. 8 for their fifth consecutive victory in the series. Florida has recorded points in its last four home games but will embark on a five-game road trip after Sunday’s contest. St. Louis averages 3.09 goals - 0.6 higher than Florida’s average, which is sixth-worst in the league.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Midwest (St. Louis), Fox Sports Florida

ABOUT THE BLUES (36-15-4): Brian Elliott will start Sunday’s contest looking for his 18th victory. T.J. Oshie, who had a goal and an assist in St. Louis’ 6-3 win over Tampa Bay on Thursday, is riding a three-game point streak, while Alex Steen leads the team with eight points in seven February contests. Defenseman Chris Porter, who had a goal and an assist the last time St. Louis faced Florida, skated with the team on Wednesday as he continues to recover from a broken ankle suffered in December.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (24-19-11): Florida likely will be without the services of defenseman Dmitry Kulikov, who was offered an in-person hearing to discuss his low hit on Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin in Friday’s 2-0 setback. Sean Bergenheim has requested a trade after being a healthy scratch multiple times in recent weeks. Roberto Luongo will start Sunday’s game after Al Montoya was in net Friday.

OVERTIME

1. The Blues are 7-2-2 against Atlantic Division opponents.

2. Florida is averaging a league-low 10,525 fans in attendance at home games.

3. St. Louis has scored at least four goals in each of its last four meetings with Florida.

PREDICTION: Blues 5, Panthers 3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
