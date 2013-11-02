(Updated: CORRECTION: Fixing Stewart’s name in fourth graph)

Blues 4, Panthers 0: Chris Stewart had a goal and assist and Brian Elliott made 31 saves for his 22nd career shutout as visiting St. Louis won its third straight.

Red-hot Alexander Steen scored his league-high 12th goal and tallied in his sixth consecutive game as the Blues sent Florida to its fourth consecutive defeat (0-2-2). Derek Roy and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo also had goals for St. Louis, which has outscored the Panthers 11-0 in two matchups this season.

Making his second start of the season, Elliott turned aside 21 shots in the first two periods and watched his teammates break it open in the middle session with three goals in a span of under 5 1/2 minutes.

Roy scored the only goal of the first period, collecting a loose puck and cutting across the slot before sliding a backhander between the pads of Jacob Markstrom (19 saves). Stewart doubled the lead at 5:21 with a snap shot from a near-impossible angle at the bottom of the left circle.

Pietrangelo scored for the third straight game, sneaking behind the defense to chip a puck past Markstrom before Steen capped the scoring by converting a rebound at 10:42.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Stewart scored his first goal and halted an eight-game drought with his first points since collecting two assists in a 7-0 win over Florida on Oct. 5. ... Steen has scored in all but one game for St. Louis, which improved to 7-0-1 when scoring first. ... C Brad Boyes had four shots against his former team for the Panthers, who went 1-3-2 on their six-game homestand.