Preview: Blues at Penguins

The St. Louis Blues cap their weekend tour of Pennsylvania on Sunday when they visit the Pittsburgh Penguins in a battle of division leaders. The Penguins hold a comfortable lead atop the Metropolitan Division, while the Blues are four points clear of Chicago in the Central. St. Louis defeated Pittsburgh 2-1 at home on Nov. 9 in the only other meeting between the teams in the last two years.The Blues have dropped the first two contests of their four-game road trip, getting outscored 8-1 in that span. Despite those losses, St. Louis still owns an impressive road record (22-11-3). The Penguins have points in their last three games (2-0-1) and opened a four-game homestand on Saturday with a 4-3 overtime victory over Tampa Bay, improving their record to 26-5-2 at Consol Energy Center.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, NHL Network, Fox Sports Midwest, ROOT

ABOUT THE BLUES (47-16-7): Vladimir Tarasenko had nine points in eight March contests before undergoing hand surgery that will keep him out for the remainder of the regular season. Jaden Schwartz scored the lone goal on Saturday and leads the team with 10 points this month. Ryan Miller has been in net for both of the Blues’ road games - his first two regulation losses with the team.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (46-19-5): Evgeni Malkin recorded four points (two goals, two assists) on Saturday and has four tallies in his last two games, while captain Sidney Crosby extended his league scoring lead with three points against the Lightning. Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to start versus St. Louis after backup Jeff Zatkoff was in net Saturday. Joe Vitale was absent against the Blues with an upper-body injury and is expected to be out Sunday as well.

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh F James Neal was fined $5,000 for cross-checking Detroit’s Luke Glendening on Thursday.

2. St. Louis has not lost three consecutive games all season.

3. The Penguins are a mediocre 5-4-0 against Central Division opponents.

PREDICTION: Blues 4, Penguins 3