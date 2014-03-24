Blues 1, Penguins 0: Brian Elliott made 33 saves in his second start of March to earn his 25th career shutout as St. Louis snapped a two-game road skid.

Captain David Backes scored midway through the third period for the Central Division-leading Blues, who matched the New York Rangers for the league lead with their 23rd road victory. Elliott stopped 10 shots in the first period, 13 in the second and 10 in the third for his fourth shutout in 28 games this season as St. Louis pulled even with Boston in the race for the Presidents’ Trophy.

Backes drew a high-sticking penalty on Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin at 9:17 of the third period and Alex Steen’s point shot deflected off the captain and past Marc-Andre Fleury three seconds after the Russian’s penalty expired. Malkin then drew a tripping penalty on Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester with 4:44 remaining, but the Penguins were unable to capitalize on the power play.

Malkin fired a game-high seven shots on Elliott while Fleury made 26 saves for Pittsburgh, which was unable to extend its three-game point streak. The Penguins fell to 5-5-0 versus the Central - the only division against which they do not have a winning record.

Elliott was at his best during a 5-on-3 power play for Pittsburgh early in the second period, stopping five shots - two by Malkin, two by Penguins captain Sidney Crosby and one by James Neal. Pittsburgh finished 0-for-5 with the man advantage.

GAME NOTEBOOK: A scrum broke out in the corner at the end of the game as Malkin and St. Louis D Alex Pietrangelo exchanged blows. Both players received roughing penalties as a result. … The Blues have scored a total of two goals in the first three contests of a four-game road trip that concludes Tuesday in Toronto. … Pietrangelo picked up the secondary assist on Backes’ goal, giving him his first career 40-assist season.