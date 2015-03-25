Blues cap long trip with win in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH -- Alexander Steen gave his club a big sendoff.

The left winger tipped a pass from defenseman Zbynek Michalek past Pittsburgh goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury 35 seconds into overtime Tuesday, giving the St. Louis Blues a 3-2 win over the Penguins.

“It was a big play, a huge play,” said Steen, who has five goals, eight points in the past seven games. “We almost made eye contact, so I knew it was coming, and he put it right on my stick.”

The Blues ended a 10-game, six-game road trip 3-1-2.

“It capped off a long, long trip with a big win,” said Blues goaltender Jake Allen, who made 24 saves to get the win in his first career game against the Penguins. “It’s the longest road trip I’ve been on. It was a good trip. We came out with some key points.”

To get these two points, St. Louis had to overcome a two-goal deficit.

The Penguins got goals 17 seconds apart in the second period by left winger Blake Comeau and right winger Steve Downie.

“Even when it went into overtime, it was a positive trip for us,” Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said. “It wasn’t clean. We battled hard. It’s a desperate time of the year for everybody. Points matter. To fight like we did on the last day of the road trip was a good sign.”

Two players who were traded by Pittsburgh to St. Louis during the season -- defenseman Robert Bortuzzo and center Marcel Goc -- scored later in the second for a 2-2 tie.

Michalek is also a former Penguins player.

“All our Pittsburgh guys had big nights,” Steen said.

Michalek set up the winning goal with a slap shot from above the right circle. Steen was tied up by Penguins defenseman Ben Lovejoy but still got his stick blade on the puck.

“We had a lot of good things that happened, but I feel bad,” Lovejoy said. “I shouldn’t have let that last goal go in. That was my fault.”

With defenseman Christian Ehrhoff returning from an undisclosed injury, the Penguins dressed seven defensemen and 11 forwards. Ehrhoff got taken into the end boards by Blues right winger Vladimir Tarasenko on a clean hit just 5:07 into regulation and did not return, however. It appeared he hit his left shoulder and then his head. He remained on the ice for a few minutes and seemed a bit unstable as he went to the locker room.

“It’s good we did have seven defense, as it turned out,” said Pittsburgh coach Mike Johnston, who had no update on Ehrhoff.

Pittsburgh failed to score in the first period for the seventh game in a row and were outshot that period, 7-3.

“They’re a tight-checking team,” Comeau said of the Blues. “They don’t give up a lot of shots. Obviously, that’s not good enough to have that many shots in the first, but we did have a lot of shot attempts. They did a good job of blocking them, and we missed on a couple.”

The Penguins opened the scoring when Comeau cruised down the slot and converted a feed from right winger Daniel Winnik, one-timing the puck through the pads of Allen at 8:41 of the second period. Winnik, who was just out of the penalty box, cut in from the left point and swept the puck around defenseman Jay Bouwmeester to set up Comeau’s 16th of the season.

Just 17 seconds later, center Nick Spaling got his second assist when he found Downie alone the top of the Blues crease. Downie deftly pulled the puck in close, turned and lifted it over Allen’s left pad, off his right and in.

“Unfortunately, we let them back in,” Johnston said.

Hitchcock noted no deflated players on his bench.

“It was more, ‘Let’s keep putting pressure on them,'” he said.

The Blues pulled a goal back after an extended scramble for the puck at the feet of Fleury. The puck popped out and to Bortuzzo on the perimeter, and his shot from above the right circle beat a stickless Fleury over his right shoulder as he was attempting to get set after being on his back during the previous sequence.

The Blues pulled even at 17:24 when Goc, from the left edge of the slot, scored on a rebound of a shot by right winger Ryan Reaves.

It was the third goal of the season for both Bortuzzo and Goc.

NOTES: St. Louis scratched rookie RW Dmitrij Jaskin, who had played the previous 28 games but had no points in the most recent 10. Coach Ken Hitchcock said Jaskin needed to “hit the reset button” and is expected to play in the team’s next game on Saturday against Columbus. ... Blues D Carl Gunnerson (upper body) missed his second game. D Kevin Shattenkirk (abdomen) has been out since early January. Both could return this weekend. ... C Evgeni Malkin (lower body) and RW Patric Hornqvist (undisclosed) worked out on the ice before Pittsburgh’s morning skate but did not play. They are expected to return during the upcoming weekend. ... The Penguins recalled rookie D Derrick Pouliot from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League and demoted C Andrew Ebbett. ... Pittsburgh’s next game is Thursday at Carolina.