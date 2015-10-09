FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
October 9, 2015 / 3:16 AM / 2 years ago

St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Joel Edmundson made his NHL debuts on Thursday night against the Oilers. He was among seven newcomers on the St. Louis roster since the end of last season.

RW Robby Fabbri made his NHL debut on Thursday night against the Oilers. The 19-year-old Fabbri is the youngest player to make his Blues debut since LW Jaden Schwartz also was 19 in 2012.

D Colten Parayko made his NHL debut on Thursday night against the Oilers. He was one of seven newcomers added to the Blues’ roster since the end of last season.

