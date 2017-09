RW Vladimir Tarasenko broke a 1-1 tie when he ripped a shot past Oilers goalie Cam Talbot with 3:59 left in the second period in a win Thursday. It was Tarasenko’s third goal of the season.

C Paul Stastny was in the right place at the right time to give the Blues their third goal in a win Thursday in Edmonton. With the Blues on a third-period power play, left winger Alexander Steen’s pass banked off Stastny and into the Oilers’ net.