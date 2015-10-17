FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
October 18, 2015 / 10:17 PM / 2 years ago

St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW Robby Fabbri missed the game Friday due to concussion.

D Kevin Shattenkirk missed the game Friday with a lower-body injury suffered in Thursday’s win against Calgary.

C Paul Stastny was injured after being struck with a shot Friday. He left the game later in the second period after taking a shot off his right leg. Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said Stastny would be evaluated on Saturday.

C Scott Gomez, who earned a spot with the Blues during a tryout in training camp, played his first game.

LW Alex Steen scored on a pretty three-way passing play in the second period and collected an assist as the St. Louis Blues used a 4-3 victory to snap a two-year losing streak against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday night.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
