#US NHL
October 25, 2015 / 3:13 AM / 2 years ago

St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Jaden Schwartz was placed on injured reserve by the Blues after he suffered a fractured left ankle during practice Friday.

LW Jaden Schwartz will be out for at least three months because of a broken left foot. Schwartz was injured in practice on Friday. Schwartz was placed on injured reserve Saturday, joining C Paul Stastny, who is out for at least five weeks because of a broken right foot suffered on Oct. 16 at Vancouver.

RW Ty Rattie was in the St. Louis lineup after being recalled from Chicago of the AHL.

