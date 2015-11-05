St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch

LW Magnus Paajarvi was recalled by St. Louis from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. Paajarvi, 24, has dressed in seven games for the Wolves this season, ranking third on the club with four goals and three assists. The 6-foot-3, 203-pound Paajarvi has appeared in 65 career games with the Blues, posting 13 points (six goals, seven assists) and 12 penalty minutes. The Norrkoping, Sweden, native has played in 228 career NHL games with Edmonton and St. Louis, accumulating 71 points (32 goals, 39 assists) and 46 penalty minutes.

LW Magnus Paajarvi made his season debut on Wednesday night after being recalled from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League. Paajarvi, 24, appeared in 65 games for St. Louis during the previous two seasons.

D Kevin Shattenkirk missed his 10th straight game on Wednesday night because of a lower-body injury.

RW Ryan Reaves has been fined for roughing Los Angeles Kings forward Anze Kopitar during Tuesday night’s game. The NHL Department of Player Safety announced Wednesday that Reaves was fined $3,024.19, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

RW Ryan Reaves received a $3,024.19 fine from the NHL on Wednesday for a high hit against Los Angeles Kings C Anze Kopitar on Tuesday night. The fine is the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.