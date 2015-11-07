FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
November 8, 2015 / 4:06 AM / 2 years ago

St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Kevin Shattenkirk was activated from injured reserve. Shattenkirk, 26, has missed the last 10 games after he suffered a lower-body injury in the Blues’ win in Calgary on Oct. 13. The 6-foot, 208-pound defenseman has posted one assist and six penalty minutes in three appearances this season.

F Ty Rattie was reassigned to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League. Rattie, 22, has logged two assists in five games with the Blues this season. The 6-0, 178-pound forward has recorded seven points (four goals, three assists) in three games with the Wolves.

F Martin Havlat signed a one-year contract Friday. Havlat, 34, spent last season with the New Jersey Devils, where he registered 14 points (five goals, nine assists) and 10 penalty minutes in 40 regular-season games. The 6-2, 209-pound forward was originally drafted by Ottawa in the first round (26th overall) of the 1999 NHL draft.

