F Martin Havlat was placed on unconditional waivers Friday. Havlat was seeking his unconditional release from the team due to personal reasons. He has asked for privacy at this time, according to the team announcement. Havlat, 34, was originally brought in by the Blues on a professional tryout and signed a one-year contract on Nov. 6. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Havlat appeared in two games with the team, scoring one goal.